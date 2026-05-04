Prismatic Launches Skills for Claude Code to Help Developers Ship Integrations Faster

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prismatic , the embedded integration platform for B2B software companies, today announced Prismatic Skills for Claude Code , a new open source plugin that enables developers to ship integrations faster directly within Claude Code.

AI coding assistants have accelerated how engineering teams build software. Tools like Claude Code can generate high-quality code quickly, but integrations remain a bottleneck because they require deep awareness of authentication, multi-tenant deployment, connector behavior, webhook lifecycles, and the operational infrastructure behind them.

Prismatic Skills for Claude Code gives Claude that context. The plugin provides deep, specialized knowledge of the Prismatic platform, turning Claude from a general-purpose coding assistant into an integration specialist that can build, deploy, and operate integrations and workflows.

Instead of generating code in isolation, Claude operates with the full understanding of how integrations run in production. The plugin works alongside the Prism MCP dev server, which connects Claude directly to the Prismatic environment, so Skills provides the knowledge and the MCP dev server provides the access. And because Prismatic integrations are code-native in TypeScript, Claude can work with them directly.

“AI coding assistants can generate integration code, but they don’t understand how integrations operate in production,” said Tanner Burson, CTO at Prismatic. “Prismatic Skills gives Claude the context and capabilities to build and operate integrations end-to-end, without leaving the development environment.”

Prismatic Skills supports the full integration lifecycle directly in Claude Code, with purpose-built skills that work independently but complement each other. The entire workflow happens in Claude Code, reducing context-switching and manual copy-pasting across tools and includes:

CNI Builder: Builds or modifies code-native integrations using custom components and existing connectors

Builds or modifies code-native integrations using custom components and existing connectors Component Builder: Builds custom components for APIs you need to connect to

Builds custom components for APIs you need to connect to Embed Advisor: Helps launch customer-facing integration experiences through an embedded marketplace or custom UI

Helps launch customer-facing integration experiences through an embedded marketplace or custom UI Orby: Monitors and operates your environment, including logs, troubleshooting, and updates

Monitors and operates your environment, including logs, troubleshooting, and updates Migration Analyzer: Helps migrate existing integrations to Prismatic



Prismatic Skills for Claude Code is free and open source for all Prismatic customers regardless of plan tier, and is available now on GitHub . For more information, read the blog .

About Prismatic

Prismatic is the integration platform for B2B software companies that need to build integrations fast and deliver them at scale. The platform handles authentication, deployment, monitoring, and security at scale, while developers build integrations through code-native, low-code, or embedded workflow builder experiences. Teams build once and deploy to many customers with individualized configuration. B2B software companies from startups to Fortune 500s use Prismatic to power their product integrations. Learn more at prismatic.io .

Media Contact

Geena Pickering

Look Left Marketing

prismatic@lookleftmarketing.com

Q&A for Release

Q1: What is Prismatic Skills for Claude Code?

A: Prismatic Skills for Claude Code is an open-source plugin that enables developers to build and ship integrations directly within Claude Code. It gives Claude specialized knowledge of the Prismatic platform, turning it into an integration-focused assistant.

Q2: What problem does Prismatic Skills for Claude Code solve?

A: While AI coding assistants have accelerated how quickly teams can write code, integrations remain a challenge. Developers still need to connect that code to real systems and external APIs, which can slow down development and require switching between tools.

Q3: How does Prismatic Skills for Claude Code work?

A: The plugin allows developers to use Claude Code to build, deploy, and manage integrations directly from their editor. Because Prismatic integrations are built in TypeScript, Claude can generate, debug, and iterate on them natively.

Q4: What functionality does Prismatic Skills for Claude Code provide?

A: It supports the full integration lifecycle with purpose-built skills, including building custom API components (Component Builder), creating or modifying integrations (CNI Builder), launching embedded experiences (Embed Advisor), monitoring environments (Orby), and migrating integrations (Migration Analyzer).

Q5: How does Prismatic Skills for Claude Code improve the developer experience?

A: All integration work happens within Claude Code, reducing context-switching and eliminating the need to move between tools. This helps developers stay in a single workflow and ship integrations faster.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ffa5f28-f782-4562-9961-b68fe61d97c2