Burpee Celebrates 150 Years of Growing with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in 1876, Burpee has spent 150 years helping shape home gardening in America. From early seed innovations that became staples in gardens across the country to exciting new varieties, Burpee’s legacy is deeply woven into the story of home gardening in America. Recently, CEO Jamie Mattikow and Horticulturalist Kira Silvestri participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss the company’s legacy, tips for the upcoming growing season, and exciting new seed collections inspired by America’s 250th birthday celebration.

Established by W. Atlee Burpee, the company introduced early seed innovations and plant varieties – such as the iconic iceberg lettuce – that have become staples in gardens across the country.

As part of its anniversary initiatives, Burpee is recognizing America’s 250th anniversary with limited-edition seed collections inspired by the country’s founders, ideals and early gardens. Developed in collaboration with organizations such as Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello and George Washington’s Mount Vernon, the collections feature curated heirloom vegetables and herbs, and all new flower varieties.

The anniversary year also highlights the value of taking an intentional approach to gardening. Understanding local growing zones and frost dates helps determine when to plant, while selecting vegetables and flowers that match available sunlight, space, and schedule can improve results throughout the season.

Many modern seed varieties are bred for specific conditions, including shorter growing seasons, heat tolerance, or compact growth for small gardens and containers. This makes it easier for gardeners in different regions to find options suited to their environment. Burpee’s horticultural team is also available to help gardeners choose varieties that best fit their needs and growing conditions.

From the Company’s earliest seed research efforts to its continued focus on the highest quality seeds that grow, Burpee’s 150-year milestone reflects the company’s ongoing role in helping Americans grow gardens that are productive, resilient, and rooted in tradition.

For more information on Burpee’s anniversary initiatives, seed collections, and seasonal gardening resources, visit burpee.com.

About Burpee

Founded in 1876 in Philadelphia, W. Atlee Burpee & Co. has helped generations of Americans discover the joy of growing. From heirloom vegetables to numerous other Burpee-bred vegetable and flowers, Burpee’s seeds and plants combine quality, innovation, and reliability that gardeners trust. Headquartered in Warminster, Pa., Burpee continues to inspire every generation to grow something great.

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Burpee.

Media Contact:

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24e41374-5cbf-4e53-9b3d-bb99c74d7a0d