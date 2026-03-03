Kalmar Corporation - Managers' transactions - Geber-Teir

KALMAR CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, AT 4:00 PM (EET) 

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Geber-Teir, Carina
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Kalmar Corporation
LEI: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73_20260303132708_18
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-03-02
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000571054
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 13637 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 13637 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

  

  
Additional information:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
  
