KALMAR CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 6 MAY 2026 AT 4:15 PM (EET)
Kalmar Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Casimir Lindholm
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Casimir Lindholm
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Kalmar Oyj
LEI: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 155390/9/8
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Transaction date: 2026-05-06
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000571054
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 9422 Unit price: 42.28 EUR
(2): Volume: 78 Unit price: 41.9 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 9500 Volume weighted average price: 42.27688 EUR
Additional information:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
About Kalmar
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com