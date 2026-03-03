INVL Technology received permission to change the Articles of Association

On 3 March 2026, INVL Technology (hereinafter – “the Company“) received a notification from the Bank of Lithuania informing that the Company was allowed to change the Articles of Association of the Company.

On 17 February 2026, a new wording of the Articles of Association of the Company was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new wording of the Articles of Association was approved on 5 February 2026 during the General Shareholders Meeting.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt



Attachment