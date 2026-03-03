The Architects of the Shoe Drive Revolution Launch "TreeRaise": A Zero-Friction Platform Disrupting the $450B Fundraising Industry

Orlando, FL, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the $450 billion fundraising industry, scaling revenue has historically meant scaling logistical friction. Today, the North American leader in social enterprise fundraising is changing that equation.

Under the leadership of industry visionary and Forbes Business Council member Wayne Elsey, The Funds2Orgs Group (the powerhouse behind brands like Funds2Orgs, Sneakers4Good, and Green Sneakers) today announced the launch of TreeRaise. This new division expands the company beyond physical goods to offer a "Zero-Calorie" digital fundraising solution centered on verified reforestation.

For over a decade, The Funds2Orgs Group has helped over 20,000 organizations raise millions by repurposing shoes. With TreeRaise, the organization is applying that same logistical rigor to environmental restoration. The platform allows schools, nonprofits, and faith-based organizations to retain a powerful 50% of all funds raised. Meanwhile, their supporters contribute to verified tree planting and global reforestation projects managed by technology partner veritree.



Crucially, this digital evolution is designed to complement, not replace, the company’s flagship operations. Traditional Funds2Orgs shoe drives remain the heartbeat of the organization. The leadership team is more committed than ever to supplying the thousands of international micro-entrepreneurs who rely on repurposed inventory to build thriving businesses and uplift their communities.

"We have spent years mastering the logistics of fundraising, from shoe drives to micro-enterprise," said Wayne Elsey, Founder and CEO of The Funds2Orgs Group. "But we saw a gap in the market for a solution that required zero inventory and zero shipping. TreeRaise is the natural evolution of our mission: we are moving from repurposing goods to restoring the planet. It’s the efficiency our partners expect from Funds2Orgs, and we applied it to the urgent need for global reforestation."

Key Platform Advantages Evolving the Industry:

Backed by Authority: Powered by the infrastructure and expertise of The Funds2Orgs Group, ensuring reliability and compliance from Day One.

Frictionless Scale: Unlike traditional models, there is no inventory to manage. Supporters simply contribute to verified tree planting online.

High Profit Retention: Organizations retain half of every dollar raised to fund their immediate operational needs.

Organizations retain half of every dollar raised to fund their immediate operational needs. Verified Impact: Leveraging blockchain technology, every contribution is tracked to a specific reforestation outcome, providing contributors with immutable "proof of planting" through our partnership with veritree.

About The Funds2Orgs Group & Wayne Elsey: The Funds2Orgs Group provides turnkey fundraising solutions to thousands of partners across North America while supporting micro-enterprises in developing nations. Founder Wayne Elsey is a global thought leader in social enterprise, an author of multiple books on leadership and philanthropy, and heads a strategic consulting firm helping organizations scale their impact.

Media Contact:

Jeff Schenck

hello@treeraise.com

407.710.2345

Your Next Step: Experience the future of frictionless, transparent fundraising. Visit www.treeraise.com to see how our blockchain "proof of planting" technology is actively transforming community action into a verifiable global legacy.

About TreeRaise

TreeRaise helps schools, organizations, and families raise the money they need while planting verified trees in communities. We make fundraising simple, transparent, and uplifting for participants, civic and church leaders, parents, teachers, and students. Every campaign grows local forests and strengthens local communities.

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=3g7gH10sAGY