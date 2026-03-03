PCCA Appoints Matt Line as First Chief Marketing Officer and Promotes Kim Speairs to Vice President of Communications

Houston, Texas, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA, a leading supplier of pharmaceutical ingredients for the compounding industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Line as the company’s first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and the promotion of Kimberly Speairs, APR, MBA, to Vice President of Communications. These leadership appointments reflect PCCA’s commitment to driving innovation and enhancing its global brand presence.

Matt Line joins PCCA with over 15 years of experience in brand development and digital strategy. Most recently, he served as CMO at Curive Healthcare where he led the development of innovative healthcare brands. His background includes executive leadership across multiple high-growth direct-to-consumer and retail brands, with extensive experience in digital strategy, performance marketing and scalable brand-building. As CMO, Line will oversee PCCA’s global marketing strategy, focusing on digital transformation.

“Matt’s deep understanding of the digital landscape and expertise in building global brands make him the ideal leader to serve as our first CMO,” said PCCA CEO Gus Bassani, PharmD. “His vision will be instrumental as we continue to redefine the market and bring new innovations to compounding pharmacy.”

Kim Speairs, who has been promoted to Vice President of Communications, has been a vital part of PCCA’s leadership since 2017. With more than 30 years of experience in marketing and public relations, Speairs has been a driving force behind PCCA’s internal and external engagement strategies. In her new role, she will lead all internal and external communications, reporting to the CMO and working directly with Precision Health Holdings, PCCA’s parent company. She most recently served as Senior Director of Marketing & Communications.

"Kim’s promotion is a testament to her incredible leadership and the impact she has had on our organization," Bassani added. "Her deep knowledge of our industry and her passion for our members’ success are unparalleled."

About PCCA

