Raiz Federal Credit Union Partners With Alacriti To Modernize Payments

Bridgewater, N.J., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIGHLIGHTS

Raiz Federal Credit Union has launched Orbipay Loan Payments as the first phase of a broader payments modernization strategy.

Members can now make loan payments directly within Raiz’s digital banking experience, without leaving the app.

The solution supports multiple payment options, including ACH, card payments, and digital wallets.

Raiz Federal Credit Union (Raiz), a growing financial institution with total assets exceeding $1 billion, has partnered with Alacriti to modernize its loan payments. Based in El Paso, Texas, and serving over 78,000 members, and voted the Best Credit Union in the City, selected Alacriti’s Orbipay Loan Payments as the first phase of a broader digital transformation strategy.

With this implementation, Raiz members can now make loan payments directly within the credit union’s digital banking experience across multiple channels, eliminating the need to navigate external portals or disconnected payment flows. Payments are integrated in real time with Raiz’s core systems, improving posting speed, accuracy, and visibility for both members and staff.

Raiz sought to remove friction from the loan payment experience created by external payment flows and manual operational processes. Raiz chose Orbipay Loan Payments because of its seamless API integration and real-time connectivity to core systems, enabling a more cohesive experience and driving digital adoption.

With Orbipay Loan Payments, Raiz and its members benefit from:

Seamless In-App Payments: Members can make loan payments without having to leave digital banking.

Members can make loan payments without having to leave digital banking. Expanded Payment Choice: Support for ACH, Debit Cards, Credit Cards, and Digital Wallets provides greater flexibility for members.

Support for ACH, Debit Cards, Credit Cards, and Digital Wallets provides greater flexibility for members. Multiple Payment Channels: Guest Web payments, Pay by Text, QR Codes, and IVR options enhance self-service and accessibility.

Guest Web payments, Pay by Text, QR Codes, and IVR options enhance self-service and accessibility. Real-Time Core Posting: Payments post immediately to core systems, reducing the need to call to see if payments “went through”.

Payments post immediately to core systems, reducing the need to call to see if payments “went through”. Improved Analytics: Real-time reporting and dashboards for monitoring payment activity.

“Orbipay Loan Payments has modernized our payment experience for both members and staff,” said Amy Krasikov, VP of Digital Experience at Raiz Federal Credit Union. “The platform's flexibility, combined with exceptional vendor support and robust reporting capabilities, gives us the tools we need to serve our members more effectively while gaining valuable insights into our payment operations.”

"Raiz Federal Credit Union exemplifies what successful digital transformation looks like in financial services," said Stuart Bain, SVP of Product at Alacriti. "By implementing Orbipay's comprehensive multi-channel architecture, Raiz is removing friction from the payment process to deliver the seamless experience their members deserve. "





About Alacriti

Alacriti stands at the forefront of payments innovation, delivering comprehensive payment and money movement solutions to financial institutions. Our commitment is to empower our clients and their users with seamless, easy-to-use, and secure real-time payment experiences across all preferred channels, rails, types, and devices. Alacriti’s innovative solutions provide cutting-edge payment technologies that integrate effortlessly with existing infrastructures. Discover more about how we are transforming payments at Alacriti.com .

About Raiz Federal Credit Union

At Raiz (pronounced as "rise" in English, and "rah-EES" in Spanish), our members and strong, vibrant community inspire us daily. We share a passion for knowledge and the pursuit of growth, grounded in our heritage as El Paso Area Teachers Federal Credit Union (TFCU). Today, we guide members from many professions to focus on their goals and help them get there. We're proud of our roots in El Paso (since 1936) as we envision a bold path forward, leading the way with passion. We are over 78,000 members strong and provide a full range of high-quality financial services at great rates and low costs you can expect from a first-class credit union. Join us and experience the difference that comes from working with people who care.



The meaning behind our name:

Spanish for root, our new identity grows from our heritage in the community. Grounded in the roots of our beginning with teachers, sharing a passion for knowledge and pursuit of growth. We inspire our members and employees to feel connected to our future potential together. We are rising and inviting people to move forward with us. As we look out to the light over the Franklin Mountains rising from El Paso, we look up and ahead to an even brighter tomorrow.