60% of Pre-Retirees Target 2026 Retirement, but Only 27% Feel Prepared, Study Finds

Phoenix, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax releases findings from their 2026 Retirement Readiness Outlook, a study conducted to spotlight how prepared Americans feel for retirement. The results reveal a striking confidence gap with 60% expecting to retire as planned, but only 27% feeling very financially prepared to do so, a disconnect that could leave many feeling financial vulnerable as they near retirement.

Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax, a leading high-net-worth financial advisory firm, survey 1,000 Americans ages 55+ planning to retire in 2026 to gauge confidence levels and awareness gaps of what it means to retire in today’s economy. Nearly three-quarters of respondents (74%) identify rising costs as their top retirement concern, and the underlying numbers suggest why. Just 21% are confident their savings will support their desired lifestyle, while 52% fear outliving their funds altogether and 50% of respondents have not yet taken advantage of catch-up contribution opportunities in the past five years.

"Tax deferral can be a retirement time bomb, and we are seeing people deal with those impacts and are no longer feeling confident to retire this year," said Stewart Willis, president of Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax. “We're hoping the insights from this survey brings attention to the issues we're seeing and for those planning for retirement that it is no longer just about growing assets; it’s about protecting themselves from taxes, market swings, and unexpected life events. Our goal is to help clients weather those forces so they can retire with confidence, not anxiety."

Key findings from the 2026 Retirement Readiness Outlook include:

29% of respondents feel anxious about retirement, citing financial uncertainty as a primary driver.

61% identify rising healthcare costs as a top concern, compounding fears about long-term savings sustainability.

57% feel only somewhat informed about legislative changes affecting retirement, while 29% report feeling not informed at all.

37% identify Social Security changes as their most pressing legislative concern.

These findings highlight a critical awareness gap that Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax aims to address among those nearing retirement. With Social Security solvency, rising Medicare costs, and shifting tax policies creating new retirement risks, the firm’s research aims to help individuals and families identify vulnerabilities in their plans before they become irreversible.

This research adds to Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax commitment to helping Americans identify and address retirement vulnerabilities and opportunities. Asset Preservation also hosts in-person events in cities across the United States, hosts weekly broadcast deep dives on financial planning, and meets personally with customers in their 12 offices.

To view the full findings, visit the 2026 Retirement Readiness Outlook.

About Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax:

Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax is a leading high-net-worth financial advisory firm that specializes in comprehensive wealth management, tax planning, and asset preservation strategies. With offices throughout the southwestern United States, Oregon, and Indianapolis, the firm is dedicated to helping individuals, families, and businesses safeguard their financial futures. It provides personalized financial solutions in retirement planning and investment management, to tax-efficient strategies and estate planning. With a focus on education, transparency, and long-term security, Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax empowers clients to make informed financial decisions that align with their goals. Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC ("Foundations"), an SEC-registered investment advisor, offers Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax’s investment advisory services. For more information, visit apsitaxes.com.