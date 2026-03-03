Registration is Now Open for Microchip’s Annual MASTERs Conference 2026

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announces that registration is now open for its MASTERs Conference in North America, a premier technical training event for embedded design engineers. In its 26th year, the MASTERs Conference is taking place at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona, from August 10-13, 2026. MASTERs is an acronym for “Microchip Annual Strategic Technical Exchange and Review” and offers exceptional peer-to-peer technical training taught by the company’s deep bench of subject-matter experts.

Engineers at all levels of experience will have access to over 90 in-depth technical sessions, from foundational concepts to advanced, hands-on engineering workshops. The sessions cover practical solutions for embedded designers such as transitioning from MCUs to MPUs, as well as learning how to implement 10BASE-T1S Single Pair Ethernet technology for scalable networks.

Throughout the conference, attendees can participate in interactive learning experiences in the “Ask the Experts” area with over 30 interactive system-level demos. The Ask the Experts area will consist of stations focused on core technologies such as embedded software, MCU systems, analog, FPGAs, motor control, power conversion, wireless connectivity and other topics.

Conference attendees will have multiple opportunities to connect with peers and Microchip leaders through a series of engaging evening experiences. On the opening day of the conference, attendees will come together for a signature evening featuring a keynote from Steve Sanghi, Microchip’s president and CEO, followed by dinner and activities.

“MASTERs is a cornerstone learning experience for the engineering community, bringing together innovation, collaboration and technical depth in a highly engaging, in-person environment,” said Joe Krawczyk, senior corporate vice president of Microchip Technology’s worldwide client engagement. “The 2026 conference continues our legacy of supporting engineers with practical knowledge and direct access to experts who help accelerate their designs from concept to production.”

The conference will be held at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, an AAA 4-Diamond luxury resort. The sprawling grounds offer exceptional amenities from pickleball courts to five pools and two championship golf courses. Attendees can turn their conference experience into a memorable getaway at this serene Sonoran Desert location.

To register and learn more about MASTERs, visit the conference webpage .

MASTERs Registration and Pricing Information

Registration pricing is all inclusive for the MASTERs Conference 2026, with a discounted rate of $2,183 if attendees register by May 31, 2026, for three days of training. Beginning June 1, 2026, the rate increases to $2,425. Registration includes entry to the conference courses of the attendee’s choice, access to class materials, and accommodation at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa for three nights with meals and evening entertainment included. Discounts are available for select registrants. For more information and to register visit the conference webpage .

Resources

High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

• Image: www.flickr.com/photos/microchiptechnology/55118053286/sizes/l

About Microchip Technology :

Microchip Technology Inc. is a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio supports customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com .

Note: The Microchip name and logo and the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.