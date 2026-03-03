Rehmann Announces Business Combination With Rasmussen, Teller & Caron PC

TROY, Mich., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rehmann , a fully integrated professional advisory firm, announced today its plans to combine with Rasmussen, Teller & Caron , P.C. (RTC), a CPA firm in Petoskey, MI, effective June 1, 2026. The combination expands Rehmann’s presence in Northern Michigan, where the firm already has offices in Traverse City and Cheboygan.

Rasmussen, Teller & Caron offers accounting, audit, tax, bookkeeping, and payroll services to a wide range of clients in a variety of industries. The three principals, Dan Rasmussen, Ted Teller and Adam Caron, have served the Petoskey market for a combined 85 years and they, along with all of their team members, will remain with the firm. RTC has been in its present location for the past 40 years, where it will continue to operate under the Rehmann name.

“Rasmussen, Teller & Caron is known for personalized, professional, and responsive service with deep client relationships, and they share our commitment to supporting the communities where our associates live and work,” said Stacie Kwaiser, CEO of Rehmann. “We are delighted to welcome their team to the Rehmann family and look forward to continuing to grow in the region.”

The combination continues Rehmann’s growth trajectory, which, in addition to its commitment to Michigan, includes the Florida and Ohio markets, as demonstrated by the additions over the past year of Tampa, FL-based Teeling & Co.; Vero Beach, FL firm Kmetz, Elwell, Graham & Associates; and Cleveland, OH-area firm Martinet Recchia.

“Joining Rehmann provides us access to more expertise and additional resources, which are in high demand in Northern Michigan,” said Mr. Rasmussen. “At the same time, our clients can continue to work with professionals they know and trust while being served in our local community.”

