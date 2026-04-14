Rehmann and Michigan Jump$tart Coalition Announce Partnership to Support Michigan Educators and New Financial Literacy Requirements

TROY, Mich., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rehmann , a fully integrated professional advisory firm, announced today its partnership with the Michigan Jump$tart Coalition , an organization dedicated to improving personal financial literacy among Michigan’s young adults.

This partnership, which coincides with National Financial Literacy Month, aims to bridge a critical gap that is vital to our state’s economic health. Currently, 78% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck and just 24% of millennials demonstrate basic financial literacy. By aligning Rehmann’s continuous learning culture with Jump$tart’s mission to advance financial education statewide, this initiative works to combat these statistics.

“Supporting education and our communities are pillars of our firm,” said Scott Bonacorsi, Chief People Officer of Rehmann. “Our partnership with the Michigan Jump$tart Coalition further extends that commitment and equips educators with vital resources to enrich their students’ lives.”

As one of the original advocates of National Financial Literacy Month, the Jump$tart Coalition is a nonprofit organization based in Washington, DC, with local affiliate chapters around the country, including Michigan Jump$tart. They are committed to advancing financial literacy through collective and collaborative endeavors.

“Our mission is to provide Michigan’s youth with the tools they need for financial independence, and that starts with empowering our educators,” said Joe Koss, Michigan Jump$tart Coalition Board Chair. “Partnering with Rehmann allows us to invest in our teachers, ensuring that the next generation of Michiganders is equipped to navigate the complexities of the economy with confidence.”

As part of this collaboration, Rehmann will sponsor travel costs for two Michigan teachers to attend Jump$tart’s National Educators Conference (NEC) in Aurora, Colorado, from November 6-8, 2026. The conference is a premier annual professional development event for pre-K-12 educators who teach personal finance with a focus on enhancing financial education in classrooms through collaboration, resources and networking.

“This is the conference that I look forward to the most each and every year. To be surrounded by professionals who all have a common goal of educating our youth about personal finance and who share the same passion is truly an honor and an amazing experience,” said Amy Broekhuizen, a teacher and previous event participant. “Every year I learn something new that I can immediately bring back to my classroom to share with my students.”

The application for teachers to apply opened on April 1st and will remain open until August 14th. Teachers can apply here by submitting a 200-word max explanation of why they would benefit from attending the conference.

About Rehmann

Empower Your Purpose

Rehmann is a professional advisory firm that provides accounting and assurance, business solutions and outsourcing, specialized consulting, and wealth management services. For 85 years, Rehmann has provided forward-thinking solutions to our clients. With over 1,100 associates in our offices across Michigan, Ohio, and Florida, and those working remotely across the country, we are the momentum behind what’s possible. We focus on the business of business – allowing companies and individuals to focus on what makes them extraordinary. We help you look to the future with confidence, thanks to our unrivaled expertise and integrity. We’re a proud member of HLB International, a global network of independent accounting and advisory firms, and through our partnerships with our clients and communities, we drive impact that empowers our world. Find us online at rehmann.com .



About the Jump$tart Coalition

The Michigan Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Finance is a statewide partnership of public, private, and nonprofit organizations committed to advancing financial literacy among Michigan’s youth. Established in 2000 and affiliated with the National Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy, the Coalition works to promote high-quality K–12 personal finance education, support educators, and expand access to resources that help young people build the knowledge and skills needed for lifelong financial well-being.

Contact: Holly Shier

248.458.7923

holly.shier@rehmann.com