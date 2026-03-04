ICG plc (the “Company”)
4 March 2026
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
The Company received notification that on the 2 and 3 March 2026, John Lester & Son Limited, a person closely associated with Matthew Lester, Non-Executive Director, purchased a total of 1,528 ordinary shares in the Company.
The notifications set out in this announcement are disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Lester & Son Limited
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person Closely Associated with Matthew Lester (Non-Executive Director)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
|a)
|Name
|ICG plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence
GB00BYT1DJ19
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£16.59
|1,024
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,024
£16.59
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-03-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence
GB00BYT1DJ19
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£15.84
|504
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
504
£15.84
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-03-03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
