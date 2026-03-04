ICG plc (the “Company”)

4 March 2026

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company received notification that on the 2 and 3 March 2026, John Lester & Son Limited, a person closely associated with Matthew Lester, Non-Executive Director, purchased a total of 1,528 ordinary shares in the Company.

The notifications set out in this announcement are disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Lester & Son Limited 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Matthew Lester (Non-Executive Director) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer a) Name ICG plc b) LEI 549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence







GB00BYT1DJ19 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) £16.59 1,024 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



1,024



£16.59 e) Date of the transaction 2026-03-02



f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange - XLON 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence







GB00BYT1DJ19 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) £15.84 504 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



504



£15.84



e) Date of the transaction 2026-03-03



f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange - XLON

Contacts:

Chris Hunt

Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Clare Glynn

Head of Corporate Communications, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 7794

Andrew Lewis

General Counsel and Company Secretary, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344