Bimergen Energy to Present at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference on March 5th

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimergen Energy (NYSE American: BESS, BESSWS), a developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale and distributed battery energy storage systems (BESS) across the United States, today announced that Bob Brilon, its Co-CEO, will present live at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 5th, 2026.

DATE: March 5, 2026

TIME: 10:30am – 11:00am ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 5, 2026 and March 6, 2025. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Newly uplisted on NYSE American and raised $13.6 million on its concurrent offering

Recently announced that Redbird project, a 100 MW / 400 MWh battery energy storage system located in Texas, has been formally approved for participation under its Joint Development Agreement (JDA) and that the Company has selected Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s Z3™ zinc-based battery technology for the project

Recently completed the acquisition of approximately 80 MW of late-stage DG battery energy storage projects in ERCOT South from Aggreko and executed simultaneous financing

Holds a robust portfolio of 23 BESS projects totaling 2 GW across key US power regions

Announced $250 million in strategic capital commitments for project financings

Establishing long-term contracts with financial partners to guarantee minimum revenues with upside revenue-sharing

Sustainable and scalable revenue model with primarily 2-fold revenue stream – Project Development Fees upon project acceptances from project financing partners and Commercial Revenues (energy arbitrage) from project operations

Monetization partners established for federal Investment Tax Credits (ITC) of up to 50% of capex upon commencement of commercial operations

Enjoys favorable market tailwinds and sustainability due to rapidly increasing demand from AI proliferation and data centers





Bimergen Energy Corporation

Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American: BESS, BESSWS) is a U.S.-based independent power producer specializing in the development, ownership, and operation of standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS). Bimergen develops utility-scale and distributed storage projects designed to provide grid reliability, renewable integration, and flexible energy solutions. Bimergen manages the full project lifecycle, including site selection, permitting, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations. Its portfolio spans multiple power markets across the United States.

For more information about Bimergen Energy, please visit www.bimergen.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Bimergen Energy Corporation’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Bimergen Energy Corporation undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.