Holland, Ohio Factory Employees Achieve Historic U.S. Manufacturing Milestone

Holland, Ohio, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarios employees at the company’s Toledo factory, located in Holland, Ohio, recently celebrated a significant U.S. milestone that underscores the strength of American manufacturing and innovation: the production of the 50-millionth Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) battery at the facility.

Advanced AGM batteries start and power cars and trucks, delivering superior performance compared to traditional car batteries. AGM batteries are engineered to meet the rapidly growing electrical demands of modern vehicles. They support essential systems such as advanced safety features, connectivity technologies, advanced driver assistance system functions, and the increasingly complex electronic architectures found across today’s vehicle platforms. AGM batteries are difficult to produce but remain in high and growing demand.

Plant Director John Dimos credited the achievement to the dedication and ingenuity of the Toledo workforce. “Our Toledo employees power the innovation and excellence driving our growth,” said Dimos. “Their hard work made this 50-million-battery milestone possible. Toledo is a shining example of our commitment to making batteries in America - by Americans - for Americans.”

Since opening in 1981, the Clarios Holland/Toledo factory and its employees have been a cornerstone of U.S. battery production, producing millions of starting batteries and high-performance AGM batteries for the American automotive market. In fiscal year 2025 alone, the plant produced more than 6 million AGM batteries for American automakers and consumers.

Building on this momentum, the factory will soon begin manufacturing a new low-antimony AGM starter battery designed to support U.S. critical mineral independence and strengthen domestic supply chains.

Over the past 14 years, the Holland facility has been one of Clarios’ largest U.S. investment sites, with nearly $300 million dedicated to enhancing and modernizing the plant’s manufacturing capabilities. During this period, the plant has also expanded its workforce by nearly 75% and now employs more than 700 people in the greater Toledo area. These long-term investments underscore Clarios’ commitment to strengthening domestic battery production and supporting high-quality manufacturing jobs in the United States.

“I’m excited for the future,” Dimos added. “We have an opportunity to build on our history of success, further enhance a factory that supports workforce flexibility and work-life balance, and create a legacy we can be proud of.”

Beyond its manufacturing achievements, the Holland facility maintains a strong presence in the community through long-standing partnerships across the greater Toledo region. Clarios employees actively support organizations such as the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Safety Council of Northwest Ohio, the Cherry Street Mission, United Way, the Toledo Mud Hens, the Toledo Walleye, the Ronald McDonald House of Northwest Ohio, and multiple local veterans’ initiatives. These commitments reflect the plant’s deep roots in the community and its role in helping strengthen the region far beyond the factory walls.

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety, and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus, advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network.

