Serve Robotics to Showcase Autonomous Robotics at SXSW, NVIDIA GTC, and HumanX Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serve Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous robotics company, today announced its participation, including speaking sessions, in a series of influential technology, pop culture and innovation events, including SXSW , NVIDIA GTC , and Human X . Across these stages, Serve executives will showcase their industry-leading autonomous delivery robots and highlight their advanced, AI-powered capabilities.

Serve will complement these appearances with onsite demonstrations that showcase how its robots operate safely, efficiently, and reliably at scale in real-world environments. These demos will further showcase the strength and maturity of Serve’s technology as the company continues expanding its footprint across the U.S., meeting growing demand for faster, more cost-efficient delivery.

“Our autonomous delivery robots are already completing thousands of deliveries every week in cities nationwide, transforming how people get their goods,” said Ali Kashani, co-founder and CEO of Serve Robotics. “We’re excited to demonstrate how physical AI is transforming last-mile logistics and strengthening local communities.”

Event Participation:

SXSW (Austin, TX): Serve Robotics VP Product & Co-Founder MJ Burk Chun will discuss how Serve Robotics’ advances in machine vision and AI are enabling robots to better perceive, navigate, and safely interact with the world around them. Panel: Seeing Is Believing: The Vision Behind Humanoid & Robotic AI Tuesday, March 17, 2026 from 2:30-3:30pm CT | JW Marriott - Salon D

Serve continues to expand its commercial footprint, strengthen new and existing partnerships, and advance the capabilities of its AI-driven robotics platform. To date, Serve has deployed more than 2,000 robots across the U.S., establishing the company as the nation’s largest sidewalk delivery fleet. Serve robots power deliveries for major restaurant partners including Shake Shack and Little Caesars through platforms such as Uber Eats and DoorDash.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV) designs and operates autonomous robots that navigate and operate in complex, human-centric environments. Since spinning off from Uber in 2021, Serve has deployed more than 2,000 robots across the U.S., reaching a population of approximately 3 million and supporting delivery for more than 3,600 restaurants. In 2026, Serve acquired Diligent Robotics, expanding its operations beyond sidewalk delivery into indoor service robots used in hospitals. Serve designs both the hardware and software behind its robots, enabling them to operate safely in public and private environments at scale.

