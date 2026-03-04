Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Company announcement no. 3 – 26

4 March 2026

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S launches share buy-back programme



The Board of Directors of NTG has decided to launch a share buy-back programme in accordance with the authorisation to acquire treasury shares granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on 21 March 2024. The authorisation covers share buy-backs up to a maximum of 10% of the Company's share capital and is valid until 21 March 2029.

Purposes:

The purposes of the share buy-back programme are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programmes, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.





Period:

The share buy-back programme will run from 5 March 2026 to 9 November 2026 at the latest, both days inclusive.

NTG may suspend or terminate the share buy-back programme at any time. Such decision will be disclosed in a company announcement.

Volume:

During the period, NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 200,000,000, up to 1,250,000 shares (nominally DKK 25,000,000), corresponding to 5.52% of the current share capital of NTG.





Other terms:

Lead manager. NTG has retained Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp (“Nordea”), as lead manager. Nordea will execute the programme independently and without influence from NTG.

Price limitations. The purchase price may not deviate by more than 10% from the quoted price for NTG’s shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of purchase. No shares may be bought back at a price exceeding the higher of (i) the share price of the latest independent trade and (ii) the highest current independent bid at Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of trading in compliance with the authority.

Maximum daily purchase. The maximum number of NTG shares that may be purchased on each trading day may not exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume of NTG shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen over the last 20 trading days prior to the date of purchase.

Safe Harbor. The programme will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

A company announcement of any transactions under the programme will be published every Tuesday throughout the duration of the programme.

