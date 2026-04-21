Company announcement no. 11 - 26

21 April 2026



Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 4 March 2026 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 3 - 26. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back programme are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programmes, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

During the period, NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 200,000,000, up to 1,250,000 shares (nominally DKK 25,000,000), corresponding to 5.52% of the current share capital of NTG.

The share buy-back programme will run from 5 March 2026 to 9 November 2026 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 174,380 28,838,121 14 April 2026 5,536 187.2 1,036,600 15 April 2026 6,611 188.4 1,245,723 16 April 2026 1,714 189.4 324,625 17 April 2026 1,605 189.8 304,643 20 April 2026 10,086 192.6 1,942,384 Accumulated under the program 199,932 33,692,096

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 621,336 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.74% of the current share capital of NTG.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations & Press:

Sebastian Rosborg

Head of Investor Relations

& External communications

+45 42 12 80 99

sebastian.rosborg@ntg.com

ir@ntg.com | press@ntg.com









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