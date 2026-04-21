Company announcement no. 11 - 26
21 April 2026
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 4 March 2026 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 3 - 26. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.
The purposes of the share buy-back programme are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programmes, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.
During the period, NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 200,000,000, up to 1,250,000 shares (nominally DKK 25,000,000), corresponding to 5.52% of the current share capital of NTG.
The share buy-back programme will run from 5 March 2026 to 9 November 2026 at the latest, both days inclusive.
The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|174,380
|28,838,121
|14 April 2026
|5,536
|187.2
|1,036,600
|15 April 2026
|6,611
|188.4
|1,245,723
|16 April 2026
|1,714
|189.4
|324,625
|17 April 2026
|1,605
|189.8
|304,643
|20 April 2026
|10,086
|192.6
|1,942,384
|Accumulated under the program
|199,932
|33,692,096
With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 621,336 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.74% of the current share capital of NTG.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
|Investor relations & Press:
Sebastian Rosborg
Head of Investor Relations
& External communications
+45 42 12 80 99
sebastian.rosborg@ntg.com
ir@ntg.com | press@ntg.com
Attachments