VCI Global’s V Gallant Launches Malaysia’s First NVIDIA-Powered AI GPU Computing Center; Debuts Intelli-X Enterprise LLM Platform

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company executing its strategic pivot into AI‑native infrastructure and software, today announced that its wholly‑owned subsidiary V Gallant Sdn Bhd (“V Gallant”) successfully went live with Malaysia’s first NVIDIA-powered AI GPU Computing Center on March 3, 2026, marking a major inflection point in the Company’s transition into high-margin AI infrastructure ownership and recurring revenue monetization.

The operational facility establishes VCI Global as a first‑mover in AI compute in Southeast Asia, capturing demand from government, enterprise, and SME customers confronting rising AI compute intensity and strict data governance requirements.

Simultaneously, VCI Global unveiled Intelli‑X, its standardized Enterprise Large Language Model (LLM) platform, engineered to deliver secure generative AI deployment and workflow automation across regulated industries, government agencies, and SME enterprises.

Capturing a Multi‑Billion‑Dollar AI Infrastructure Opportunity

The global AI infrastructure and cloud computing ecosystem is undergoing explosive growth, driven by surging demand for GPU‑intensive workloads and compute capacity. Asia‑Pacific is among the fastest‑expanding regions in AI infrastructure deployment, with market forecasts pointing to rapid expansion in GPU‑powered cloud and data center infrastructure demand.

Malaysia is rapidly emerging as a strategic AI hub, with AI and data center investments projected to exceed US$40 billion by 2030, fueled by foreign hyperscaler commitments and government incentives. The country’s AI initiatives are expected to add over US$115 billion to national GDP by 2030, underscoring the government’s commitment to driving digital economy transformation, according to InvestKL and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).

These macro trends underscore a deepening need for compute infrastructure that can support enterprise, government, and SME digital transformation demands across the region.

From Infrastructure Buildout to Recurring Revenue Activation

With the GPU Computing Center now fully operational and turnkey‑ready, V Gallant is activating multiple revenue streams:

• Enterprise-Grade LLM Training and Fine-Tuning

Customers can train and deploy proprietary AI models within a secure, firewall‑contained environment, reducing reliance on offshore cloud providers and mitigating cross‑border data governance risk.

• High-Performance AI Workload Execution

The facility supports generative AI inference, predictive analytics, autonomous workflow orchestration, and sector‑specific AI modeling across finance, healthcare, logistics, energy, and government sectors.

• Hybrid AI Infrastructure + SaaS Monetization

Having completed its proof-of-concept phase, V Gallant has transitioned into commercial operations, offering:

GPU compute leasing and dedicated private clusters

Subscription-based Enterprise LLM platform (Intelli-X)

Localised AI contracts for regulated industries and public-sector clients





This hybrid model establishes high-margin recurring revenue streams, positioning VCI Global as a tangible AI infrastructure owner-operator in Southeast Asia.

Intelli-X: Enterprise LLM Architecture for AI

Intelli-X provides Zero-Access Private LLM architecture, ensuring sensitive government and enterprise data remains fully controlled. Key capabilities include:

Secure document intelligence

Predictive modeling and AI-assisted decision support

Workflow automation for SMEs and large enterprises

Proprietary data fine-tuning for sector-specific AI applications





Modeled after defense-grade analytics frameworks, Intelli-X addresses one of the primary barriers to AI adoption: secure and compliant access to generative AI across public and private sectors.

Strategic MoUs to Accelerate Ecosystem Expansion

Alongside the launch, V Gallant signed MoUs with key partners to expand market access, talent development, and deployment pathways:

Khalifa Intelligence – Collaboration to drive broader market access and AI solution commercialization, signed with Yang Amat Berbahagia To' Puan Seri Wan Hidayah Wan Ismail, Managing Director.

UCSI College – Partnership to strengthen AI education and workforce development, signed with Dr. Chong Aik Lee, Chief Executive Officer.

Favoriot – Collaboration on Intelli-X deployment and integration to accelerate enterprise adoption, signed with Dr. Mazlan Abbas, Chief Executive Officer.





These partnerships reinforce VCI Global’s ecosystem-driven model, accelerating commercialization across SMEs, public-sector agencies, and regulated industries.

“As AI infrastructure becomes a strategic national and enterprise priority, the launch through V Gallant positions VCI Global at the forefront of Malaysia’s AI transformation for SME enterprises and government agencies,” said Dr. Chan Wai Mun, Chief AI & Data Officer of VCI Global. “By combining GPU compute infrastructure with our Intelli-X enterprise platform and strategic ecosystem partnerships, we are building a scalable AI commercialization engine designed to generate recurring revenue while supporting Malaysia’s long-term digital economy growth.”

About V Gallant Sdn Bhd

V Gallant Sdn Bhd is a subsidiary of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG), is a Malaysian-based provider of AI infrastructure, GPU-as-a-Service, and cybersecurity solutions. As an integrated artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and solutions company, V Gallant is dedicated to making advanced AI usable, scalable, and accessible for individuals, startups, and enterprises. At the heart of its mission is lowering technical and cost barriers that hinder broad AI adoption and deployment.

The company's ecosystem combines privacy-first analytics with flexible compute resources and hands-on engineering services. Key offerings include Intelli-X, a scalable analytics and intelligent insights platform; Compute-X, which delivers pre-configured GPU servers with flexible rent-to-own options; and the GPU Lounge, a collaborative workspace providing on-demand access to cutting-edge compute infrastructure. In addition, V Gallant's in-house consultancy team partners with clients to design, develop, and deploy tailored AI solutions backed by local engineering support.

Serving business and community needs across Malaysia and beyond, V Gallant democratises AI adoption through integrated infrastructure, shared resources, and innovative solutions that scale with organisational ambitions.

For more information, kindly visit: https://vgallant.ai/

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) is an AI-native operating platform designed to scale and optimize businesses through centralized intelligence, data, and capital discipline.

The Company operates a platform-based model in which subsidiaries, affiliates, and portfolio companies plug into VCI Global’s centralized AI, data, governance, and capital allocation systems, enabling faster execution, improved capital efficiency, and scalable growth across multiple industries.

VCI Global’s platform centralizes AI-enabled execution, standardized KPI frameworks, financial and governance controls, and strategic capital allocation, while operating businesses focus on revenue generation, customer relationships, and local execution.

The Company maintains exposure across advisory, AI, and digital infrastructure, digital assets, energy, automotive, and consumer sectors, and continuously evaluates opportunities to scale, spin off, divest, or discontinue businesses based on performance, scalability, and return on capital.

VCI Global’s platform-centric approach is designed to enhance productivity, improve IPO readiness, and unlock long-term value through disciplined growth and selective capital deployment.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

