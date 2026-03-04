ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP. LAUNCHES AI-ENABLED SMART FULFILLMENT NETWORK TO OPTIMIZE MULTI-NODE DISTRIBUTION COSTS

WALNUT, CA, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced the launch of its AI-enabled Smart Fulfillment Network™, a proprietary system designed to dynamically optimize order routing across the Company’s multi-state warehouse network with the goal to reduce average shipping costs and improve overall delivery efficiency.

The Smart Fulfillment Network™ leverages artificial intelligence algorithms that analyze multiple real-time variables—including customer delivery addresses, carrier shipping zones, warehouse-level inventory availability, negotiated carrier rates, and real-time facility throughput capacity—to select the optimal fulfillment node for each order automatically. The system is designed to lower the average shipping zone per order and reduce per-unit freight costs across the Company’s multi-state network.

As e-commerce grows and customers demand faster delivery, third-party logistics companies are increasingly adopting advanced automation and AI-enabled tools to optimize their fulfillment processes to stay competitive. Armlogi believes this system improvement is a major step toward turning its logistics network into a smart, distributed platform. Armlogi aims to achieve structural cost savings that benefit both the Company and its merchant clients by integrating AI-driven decision-making into its growing physical footprint.

As of March 4, 2026, Armlogi has a network of 10 warehouses totaling around 3.9 million square feet across California, Texas, Illinois, New Jersey, and Georgia. As of March 4, 2026, the Company has more than 600 active customers, most of whom are cross-border e-commerce merchants that fulfill orders for U.S. consumers. The Smart Fulfillment Network™ is designed to operate alongside this physical infrastructure by adding an intelligent software layer that continuously monitors and routes orders to improve cost efficiency and reduce transit distance where possible.

"Our plan for growth isn't just to add more square footage to our warehouses; it's to build a multi-state, AI-driven intelligent fulfillment network," said Aidy Chou, Chairman and CEO of Armlogi, “We aim to speed up delivery and cut costs over time by using dynamic warehouse allocation and smart order routing. As we keep growing, we believe that this approach positions Armlogi to deliver greater value to our growing number of e-commerce merchants.”

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider offering a comprehensive suite of supply-chain solutions, including warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants seeking to establish U.S. market warehouses. With 10 warehouses totaling over 3.5 million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology to handle and store large, bulky items. Armlogi is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our revenue and earnings growth; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.

