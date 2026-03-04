Learning by Nature launches nationally, with students across Canada tracking and enhancing nature on school grounds

VANCOUVER, BC, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For thousands of students, learning no longer stops at the classroom door.

Today, BC Parks Foundation announced the national expansion of Learning by Nature, a program that helps schools transform their grounds into places where students can track and enhance biodiversity, improve health and learning outcomes, and build meaningful connections to parks and protected areas.

Through a unique federal–provincial–municipal–private partnership, the program will launch Learning by Nature Student Climate and Biodiversity Projects across the country, giving schools the resources to create living school grounds that reflect their local environments and communities.

Participating schools will begin with a baseline biodiversity assessment of their school grounds, allowing students to monitor changes over time and contribute to a growing national picture of how biodiversity is improving as Learning by Nature expands.

Already active in schools across British Columbia, Learning by Nature brings nature directly onto school grounds through planting of trees and shrubs, pollinator gardens, and hands-on spaces designed for learning across subjects. More than 6,500 students in BC are currently participating.

The program responds to a growing need identified by educators: students are spending less time outdoors, experiencing higher levels of stress and struggling to focus, while schools face limited resources to respond. Research shows that outdoor learning can reduce stress, improve focus, encourage movement, and increase engagement. Biodiverse school grounds also help students understand their local ecosystems and develop the knowledge and care needed to protect them.

The program is supported by Environment and Climate Change Canada, the Province of British Columbia through the BC Parks Licence Plate Program, and private funders, including QuadReal Property Group and Teck.

“We know that experiences in nature at a young age build an important foundation. I’m thrilled to support the expansion of Learning by Nature, a made-in-B.C. program that’s encouraging a sense of curiosity in kids, helping them build connections with the natural world and creating a lasting sense of responsibility for it. With this expansion, we can be proud that our BC Parks Licence Plate Program is helping to bring this really special experience to kids throughout the country.”-The Honourable Tamara Davidson, Minister of Environment and Parks

“Improved learning, better health, and more biodiversity—Learning by Nature is a truly Canadian solution.”-Andy Day, CEO, BC Parks Foundation

“Learning by Nature creates opportunities for students to lead the way to a greener future by helping design, care for and learn within the natural spaces on their school grounds. When students are given ownership over these spaces, they feel more engaged, more confident and more connected to both their learning and the environment.”-Jennie McCaffrey, Vice President, Health & Education, BC Parks Foundation

"Land-based learning is central to our school and reflects the deep connection Northern families have to the land. For our students, being on the land affirms their identity, culture, and sense of belonging. Learning by Nature is improving our daily access to natural outdoor spaces in order to support our students with these experiences. This funding will help the students build confidence, resilience, and pride while strengthening both well-being and engagement in learning."-Graham Muncaster, Principal, Northern British Columbia

“When students learn outside, they experience an immersive, multi-sensory, and inclusive way of learning. Emotional regulation and sensory needs are often easier to support. Teachers report feeling less stress and a stronger connection to students when engaged in land-based learning. Learning by Nature will enable the Vancouver School Board to improve green spaces, foster connections to nature and develop environmentally conscientious citizens.”-Ashley Bangsund, Sustainability Coordinator, Vancouver School Board

“I grew up in a place of great beauty, where I sometimes saw nature treated like an obstacle instead of something to protect. When we learn outside and feel connected to the places around us, it helps us care for our communities and understand the importance of protecting nature for the rest of our lives.”-Mateo Porter, student participant in Learning by Nature, Kelowna

“When students use GIS to map and monitor biodiversity on their school grounds, learning becomes both local and nationally meaningful. Learning by Nature empowers students to contribute real data, ask better questions, and see themselves as part of climate and biodiversity solutions, while supporting educators with tools that integrate inquiry, geography, and environmental science.”-Jean Tong, Acting Director, Education & Research, Esri Canada

Applications for Learning by Nature Student Climate and Biodiversity Projects are now open to schools across Canada.

Visit healthybynature.ca/learning-by-nature to learn more and apply.

Access the media kit here.

About BC Parks Foundation

BC Parks Foundation is the official charitable partner to BC Parks. Through our provincial and national programs, we inspire and empower people to enjoy and protect parks and Indigenous protected areas in Canada, so that they flourish for now, for all, forever.

bcparksfoundation.ca

About Environment and Climate Change Canada

Environment and Climate Change Canada is committed to protecting and conserving our natural heritage, predicting weather and environmental conditions, preventing and managing pollution, and promoting clean growth and a sustainable environment for present and future generations.

canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change.html

About the BC Parks Licence Plate Program

The BC Parks Licence Plate Program is a partnership between the Province of British Columbia and ICBC that lets drivers support parks and protected areas through the purchase and annual renewal of BC Parks speciality plates. As of March 2025, more than 552,000 BC Parks plates had been sold, generating more than $54 million in net revenue for park improvements and programs.

https://bcparks.ca/get-involved/buy-licence-plate/