Interpretation program connects over 1 million visitors to BC’s parks

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What began in five parks in 2020 has grown into BC’s largest free park interpretation program, reaching one million visitors. The Discover Parks program is run by the BC Parks Foundation and helps more people explore, understand, and care for British Columbia's provincial parks.

Today, Discover Parks Ambassadors deliver guided nature walks, Jerry's Rangers activities, evening programs, and self-guided experiences that introduce visitors to the plants, wildlife, ecosystems, and cultural stories that make BC Parks one of the province's greatest treasures. Discover Parks also runs popular Nature Houses and school programs, experiences for equity-deserving communities, and virtual tours for those unable to get outside.

“Every guided walk, every conversation, and every program is a chance to help someone discover something new about the natural world," said Andy Day, CEO of BC Parks Foundation. "Those moments of curiosity become lasting connections with nature, and that's what inspires people to care for and protect these special places.”

Park interpretation can also encourage people to spend more time outdoors, with benefits for health, communities, and local economies. The one millionth interaction took place recently during a guided nature walk with Canucks Autism Network at Golden Ears Park, reflecting one of the program's core goals: ensuring more people can experience the many benefits of spending time in nature. Every Discover Parks Ambassador receives accessibility and inclusion training, equipping them to adapt programs to the unique needs, interests, and abilities of every visitor they welcome.

“It’s been a privilege to be part of this milestone and to build on years of creating opportunities to explore BC’s parks together,” said Caitlin Deery, Youth and Adult Program Coordinator & Employment Support Specialist at Canucks Autism Network. “These guided walks create meaningful opportunities to connect with peers, learn about the natural environment, and enjoy the many benefits of being outdoors. When people can explore BC parks at a pace and in a way that works for them, it helps make these spaces more welcoming, accessible, and enjoyable for everyone. We’re proud to continue working alongside the BC Parks Foundation to help ensure more people can experience a sense of belonging in BC’s parks.”

Interpretation has long been part of the BC Parks experience. As far back as the 1950s, programs helped generations of children and visitors discover and care for the natural world. But then government cuts ended the programs in the early 2000s, leaving BC one of the only park systems in North America with no interpretive services. Shortly after BC Parks Foundation was formed, it partnered with BC Parks to bring interpretation back, with funding from the BC Parks Licence Plate Program and additional support from donors.

Since launching in 2020, Discover Parks Ambassadors have recorded more than one million visitor interactions with everyone from first-time campers and lifelong park enthusiasts to international visitors and community groups like Canucks Autism Network. The program has provided jobs and experience for 119 young ambassadors who have achieved a 97.2% visitor satisfaction rating while delivering thousands of free interpretive programs in provincial parks across British Columbia. In 2026, the Ambassadors received national recognition from Interpretation Canada for excellence in interpretation.

“In partnership with BC Parks Foundation, interpretive programming is returning to parks throughout the province, creating meaningful opportunities for people to connect with nature,” said the Honourable Tamara Davidson, Minister of Environment and Parks. “With support from the BC Parks Licence Plate Program, the Foundation has helped make the Discover Parks Ambassador Program an incredible success, reaching one million visitor interactions. By integrating programming that engages and educates visitors, we can help foster a deeper sense of stewardship for the land—ultimately shaping how we explore, share, and experience BC Parks.”

Connecting people with nature is central to BC Parks Foundation's mission, alongside protecting important lands. The Foundation works to ensure more people have meaningful experiences outdoors because people are far more likely to protect the places they know, value, and love.

That connection benefits British Columbia as a whole. Research continues to show that spending time in nature can improve mental and physical health, reduce stress, and strengthen overall well-being. Through its partnership with medical professionals, the Foundation’s PaRx program is now the largest nature prescription program in the world. At the same time, British Columbia is increasingly recognizing the outdoor sector as an important contributor to healthy communities, local economies, and quality of life. In 2023, outdoor recreation generated $17 billion in revenue and contributed $4.8 billion directly to BC's economy, supporting jobs, local businesses, and community development across the province, particularly in rural communities. Research also shows that quality interpretation can enhance visitor experiences and encourage people to stay longer and return, which can translate into greater spending in surrounding communities.

By helping more people discover, experience, and care for BC's parks, Discover Parks Ambassadors are contributing to a healthier, more connected, and more resilient British Columbia.

Learn more about this and other nature and conservation programs across BC at bcparksfoundation.ca.

View our media kit here, featuring interviews with the Ambassadors and Canucks Autism Network participants involved in the one millionth interaction.

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About BC Parks Foundation

BC Parks Foundation is the official charitable partner of BC Parks, working with British Columbians to protect, enhance, and sustain BC’s parks, while helping more people experience and connect with nature. Through partnerships with individuals, communities, government, businesses, and other organizations, the Foundation advances conservation, stewardship, education, and nature-based health initiatives across the province.

About the BC Parks Licence Plate Program

The BC Parks Licence Plate Program is a partnership between the Province of British Columbia and ICBC that lets drivers support parks and protected areas through the purchase and annual renewal of BC Parks specialty plates. As of March 2025, more than 552,000 BC Parks plates had been sold, generating more than $54 million in net revenue for park improvements and programs.