Local retired teacher donates $20,000 as Myra–Bellevue campaign enters final days

Kelowna, BC, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With just days remaining before the August 14 deadline to protect one of the last privately owned properties within Myra–Bellevue Park, BC Parks Foundation is calling on the public to help raise the final $150,000 needed.

Through the generosity of Wilson 5 Foundation, every donation continues to be matched dollar for dollar, doubling the impact of every gift until the fundraising goal is reached.

Hundreds of first-time BC Parks Foundation donors have stepped forward to support the campaign, including one local retiree who last week contributed $20,000 to help protect the 32.4-hectare property.

The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the decision to give was deeply personal.

"I was surprised to learn there was still privately owned land within the park. I just thought, no, it should all be park. I’d be happier if it was all protected."

The donor has spent years hiking in Myra–Bellevue Park and vividly remembers the 2003 Okanagan Mountain wildfire, which destroyed many of the historic Myra Canyon trestles, and has since watched those areas regrow.

As a retired teacher, the donor also shared the park with students over the years, and believes future generations should have the same opportunity to experience its forests and trails.

"I don't have children of my own, but I'd like to think that future generations can come here, do the same hikes I've done, and have this place protected forever."

The donor also spoke about the personal benefits of spending time in nature.

"Being in nature is very calming. It lowers your blood pressure, puts you into a meditative state, and it's simply very healthy."

Andy Day, CEO of BC Parks Foundation, said stories like this demonstrate why the campaign has resonated with so many people.

"People care deeply about this place and want to see it protected forever. Whether you give $20 or $20,000, you're helping protect it so that future generations can hike these trails, experience these forests, and create memories in nature. That's who we are as British Columbians. We protect the places we love. If you've been thinking about giving, now is the time."

The property contains mature forest and important wildlife habitat within one of the Okanagan's most significant conservation landscapes. It also protects a key section of the Okanagan Mountain–K'nmalka Ecosystem Corridor, helping wildlife such as deer, elk, moose, black bear, cougar, lynx and the endangered American badger move safely through the region while safeguarding Priest Creek, an important water source.

With $150,000 left to raise before the August 14 deadline, BC Parks Foundation is encouraging everyone who loves BC's parks to help permanently protect this extraordinary place.

To support the campaign and have your donation doubled, visit https://bcparksfoundation.ca/campaigns/myra-bellevue-park-2/.