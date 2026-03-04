Genvor Announces Strategic Expansion into Health and Wellness Market, Leveraging Proprietary AI-Accelerated BioCypher Platform to Develop Consumer Peptide Solutions

Woodland, CA, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genvor, Inc. (OTCQB: GNVR), a biotechnology company harnessing AI to generate novel peptides that deliver high-performance solutions across agriculture and human health, today announced its formal entry into the human health and wellness sector, marking a significant expansion of its corporate strategy into consumer-focused biological innovation.

The expansion is powered by Genvor's proprietary BioCypher™ platform, an AI-driven peptide generation engine backed by a library of millions of designed peptides that has already produced dozens of researched lead agricultural candidates across more than a dozen pathogens and multiple areas of crop protection. With health and wellness peptides already engineered within this library, Genvor is now leveraging the BioCypher platform to identify and advance the most promising candidates into safe, effective, and commercially viable consumer health and wellness products.

With global peptide therapeutics and supplements markets experiencing strong growth and projected to reach multi-billion-dollar valuations in the coming decade, Genvor is positioned to apply its deep scientific expertise and proven peptide design capabilities to meet surging consumer demand for science-backed recovery, performance, and wellness solutions. Industry analysts forecast the global peptide supplements market alone to grow from approximately USD $4.1 billion in 2025 to USD $11.2 billion by 2035, driven by rising consumer interest in muscle recovery, immune support, and bioavailable health products.

“Our BioCypher platform has already demonstrated its power across more than a dozen agricultural pathogens and multiple meaningful areas of crop protection,” said Chad Pawlak, Chief Executive Officer of Genvor. “Expanding into consumer health and wellness reflects our ability to unlock what has been in our library since the company’s founding. Advancing these product candidates into consumer markets is a natural evolution that creates multiple revenue pathways from a single platform. This expansion positions us to innovate responsibly while delivering meaningful value to customers, commercial partners and investors.”

Genvor’s BioCypher platform combines computational biology with machine learning to generate novel peptides faster than traditional R&D approaches, designing candidates optimized for both agricultural performance and human bioavailability. The company’s dual-market commercialization model pairs a licensing-first approach in agriculture with a direct-to-consumer model in human health, bringing targeted peptide-based recovery and performance solutions to market through strategic partnerships and retail channels.

Genvor is in discussions with strategic partners who bring authentic credibility, market access, and deep expertise in recovery and performance optimization. The company’s consumer health pipeline also includes applications in anti-aging, daily wellness, and targeted recovery formulations, all leveraging the same BioCypher-designed peptide sequences that underpin its agricultural programs.

As part of this strategic expansion, Genvor also announced a realignment of senior leadership responsibilities. George Stavrides, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Commercialization, will assume expanded oversight of the company’s agricultural commercialization initiatives, focusing on building revenue-producing collaborations and advancing licensing partnerships with Tier-1 agricultural companies. This ensures continuity and growth across Genvor’s established agricultural programs, which span eight crop targets across anti-pathogen and enhanced nutrition applications.

Pawlak will devote increased focus to capital markets strategy and the expansion of Genvor’s consumer peptide platform, including partnership development, research collaborations, and the coordination of regulatory, commercial, and investor interests as the company builds its presence in the health and wellness market.

Genvor welcomes new commercial partners, investors, financial institutions, and strategic collaborators to engage in this dynamic phase of growth as the company advances innovative peptide solutions across agriculture and human health and wellness.

About Genvor

Genvor, Inc. (OTCQB: GNVR) is a biotechnology company harnessing AI to generate novel peptides that deliver high-performance solutions across agriculture and human health. Genvor’s proprietary BioCypher platform designs peptides that enhance crop performance, reduce chemical inputs, and support human recovery and wellness. Through strategic partnerships and a dual-market commercialization model, Genvor is advancing peptide science from field to finish line. For more information, visit www.genvor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential benefits, outcomes, and scope of Genvor’s expansion into the health and wellness market, the development and commercialization of consumer peptide products, the growth of the peptide supplements market, the company’s partnership strategy, and the expected roles and responsibilities of the company’s leadership team. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, research results, product development outcomes, regulatory developments, funding availability, market conditions, market adoption, competitive dynamics, and the ability to attract and retain strategic partners. Genvor undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Carly Scaduto

carly@carlyscadutoconsulting.com



