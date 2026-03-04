Ardelyx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

Location: Miami, FL

Presentation: Tuesday, March 10 at 4:20 p.m. ET

1x1 Meetings: Tuesday, March 10

To access the live webcast of the Leerink presentation, please visit the Events and Presentations page within the Ardelyx website at ir.ardelyx.com. A replay of the panel presentation will be available on the Ardelyx website for 30 days following the event.

Jefferies 2026 Biotech on the Beach Summit

Location: Miami, FL

1x1 Meetings: Wednesday, March 11

About Ardelyx, Inc.

Ardelyx is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). The company’s pipeline includes the Phase 3 development of tenapanor for chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and RDX10531, a next-generation NHE3 inhibitor with potential application across multiple therapeutic areas. Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL® (tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been approved in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Caitlin Lowie

clowie@ardelyx.com