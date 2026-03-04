The Conscious Consumer Is Everyone: Income and Political Affiliation No Longer Predict Who Shops Ethically

New York and Toronto, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto and New York – March 4, 2026 – At a time when headlines suggest sustainability and social impact principles are fading and “woke business” is in retreat, new data tells a different story. The 2026 Conscious Consumer Report from Public Inc., in partnership with Ipsos and Engage for Good, unveils findings that conscious consumerism is expanding, not shrinking, and now represents an ethos tied to 40% of North American purchases, up from 38% last year.

This growth occurred despite inflation, heightened price sensitivity, and intensifying political pushback around ESG and corporate purpose.

“Ethical shopping is not a niche preference,” said Phil Haid, Founder & CEO, Public Inc. “It’s becoming a normalized purchasing driver. The backlash narrative has been loud and constant, but consumer behavior continues to tell a different story and brands should pay attention.”

The Myth of the ‘Woke’ Shopper. One of the report’s most surprising findings: values-driven purchasing transcends both income and political affiliation.

Higher income no longer predicts conscious consumerism. Contrary to long-held assumptions, sustainable shopping today does not correlate consistently with wealth. Income fluctuates across segments rather than declining steadily from highly engaged “Sustainability Stewards” to less engaged consumers.

In fact, “Sustainability Stewards” were nearly 2x more likely than disengaged shoppers to say price had a “much greater” impact on their purchasing decisions over the last year, making them the most price-sensitive segment.

Conservatives shop sustainably too. In the United States, conscious consumerism is only marginally more associated with Democrats than Republicans. In both markets, values-driven purchasing spans party lines. The implication is clear: the conscious consumer is not ideological. It is mainstream.

“If brands are worried about how to speak to divided audiences, this data is clarifying,” added Haid. “The claims that resonate most unify consumers rather than polarize them.”

The Messaging Breakthrough: “Me Now, We Later”

Last year’s Conscious Consumer report identified claims confusion as the single biggest barrier to conscious consumerism. Nearly half of consumers walked away from products with confusing sustainability claims. Among the most conscious shoppers, that number rose to 87%.

In 2026, researchers tested the most common sustainability claims in the market and evolved them using one core principle: emphasize immediate human benefit. Applying this “me now” principle drove positive growth in 71% of evolved consumable claims and 67% of evolved wearable claims. Claim preferences were remarkably consistent across market segments, reinforcing the idea that effective sustainability messaging is not demographic-specific, but human-specific and centered.

The Cost of Corporate Silence & The Confidence Gap

As regulatory scrutiny and cultural tensions around ESG continue, many companies have over-rotated on what not to say. The unintended consequence: a deepening sustainability silence, compounding greenhushing and reinforcing the false narrative that responsible business is collapsing. According to the research, 62% of Canadians and Americans are somewhat or very interested in learning about a company’s social and environmental actions, indicating consumer appetite remains strong. However, nearly three in four consumers report low or no trust in business impact communications, despite high interest in learning more. This “confidence gap” presents both risk and opportunity, as consumers are lacking a belief in products’ and organizations’ actual ability to drive impact.

A Clear Path Forward for Brands

The 2026 Conscious Consumer Report provides practical guidance for navigating today’s complex environment, including:

Who to target: Conscious consumerism spans income levels and party lines. The market is larger and more politically agnostic than assumed.

What to say: Human-centered, benefit-driven claims outperform abstract sustainability language.

Where to say it: Consumers are actively seeking information, and brands that show up clearly and consistently can close the confidence gap.

Across the industry, from agencies to research institutions, leaders are arriving at similar conclusions: sustainability must be reframed in human terms in order to scale and spark action.

“The future of sustainable growth isn’t quieter messaging, it’s clearer, more human communication, delivered where trust is built,” said Caleigh Farrell, VP of Research, Public Inc. “Consumers respond to sustainability and purpose when it feels practical, personal, and grounded in everyday benefit. If we want to grow a sustainable economy, we have to meet people where they are, not where we wish they were.”

Methodology: The 2026 Conscious Consumer Report is based on a survey of more than 2,100 U.S. and Canadian adults conducted in partnership with Ipsos. The study examines evolving attitudes toward sustainability, corporate responsibility, and ethical purchasing, offering actionable insights for brands navigating economic uncertainty and cultural complexity. The survey was conducted online with a nationally representative sample of n=1,003 consumers ages 18+ in the US and n=1,007 in Canada. The survey was conducted October 22-28, 2025. The data has been weighted by age, gender, and region using the latest available census data for each country.

