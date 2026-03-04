Qnetic Raises $5 Million to Start Up U.S. Manufacturing and Deploy First Q500 Flywheel Energy Storage Systems

Funding will equip California factory for low-volume production and accelerate pilots with utilities and labs

New capital follows successful $2.1 million RegCF campaign

NEW YORK, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qnetic, a world leader in long-duration flywheel energy storage systems, has closed a $5 million (USD) funding round, its largest capital raise to date. Combined with last year’s $2.1 million equity crowdfunding campaign, Qnetic has raised $7.1 million in the past 12 months. Earlier RegCF investors have already seen approximately 25% asset appreciation after conversion to equity.

Why this matters now

Utilities and grid operators face growing pressure to integrate renewables while maintaining reliability. Qnetic’s solid-state mechanical batteries deliver decades of life, unlimited daily cycling, and no thermal-runaway risk, offering a safer, lower total lifetime cost alternative to lithium-ion for long-duration, high-cycling applications.

The capital will be used to:

Fit out Qnetic’s California manufacturing center for low-volume production of the Q500

Support multiple utility and commercial pilot projects in the U.S. and internationally

Expand field testing and validation work with partners, including EPRI and the National Lab of the Rockies, over the next 18 to 24 months



“We are very pleased to receive this significant amount of new funding, following an enthusiastic response to our earlier public offering,” said Michael Pratt, Qnetic co-founder and CEO. “It’s clear that the market is ready for a truly innovative energy storage solution, one that’s made in the U.S. of metals, magnets and carbon fiber, with no mineral or supply chain bottlenecks. We look forward to ramping up development and production and fielding our first systems this year.”

Qnetic flywheel energy storage systems are solid-state mechanical batteries that leverage several key performance advantages over electrochemical alternatives:

Thirty-year operating life with no degradation

Unlimited daily charge-discharge cycling with fast response time

High performance under extreme temperatures—desert heat or arctic cold

Zero risk of thermal runaway

Approximately one-half the levelized cost of storage of lithium-ion batteries



Qnetic recently signed agreements with the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and the National Lab of the Rockies (formerly NREL) to formally assess and validate the company's flywheel technology across a wide range of use cases.

About Qnetic

Qnetic is a pioneering energy technology company developing long-duration, grid-scale energy storage solutions to accelerate the clean energy transition. Qnetic’s innovative mechanical flywheel system stores energy as rotational kinetic energy, delivering decades of reliable performance under extreme environmental conditions with no degradation and greater safety compared to electrochemical batteries. Designed for scalability, affordability, and sustainability, Qnetic’s technology supports renewables integration and grid resilience while reducing lifetime costs and environmental impacts. Based in the U.S. with expanding global operations and production capabilities, Qnetic is helping unlock the full potential of renewable energy for utilities, developers, and communities worldwide.

For more information visit www.qnetic.energy.

Investor note

Qnetic’s current crowdfunding round in partnership with DealMaker offers retail investors an opportunity to participate in the company’s next growth phase. Visit https://invest.qnetic.energy to review offering documents, risk disclosures, and investor FAQs.

Contact:

media@qnetic.energy