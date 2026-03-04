Blaize to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 24, 2026

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaize (Nasdaq: BZAI, Nasdaq: BZAIW), a leading AI infrastructure provider powering next-gen intelligent systems, today announced the date for the release of its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

The company will issue its earnings press release after market close on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. Management will host a webcast that same day at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update.

Event: Blaize Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Time: 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET)

Live Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations website, https://ir.blaize.com/.

Replay: An archived conference call webcast will be available on Blaize’s investor relations website for one year following the live call at https://ir.blaize.com/.

About Blaize

Blaize delivers a programmable AI platform, purpose-built for inference in real world environments. Its Hybrid AI architecture enables Practical AI and Physical AI workloads to run efficiently at the edge while integrating seamlessly with cloud and GPU based infrastructure. Blaize solutions support computer vision, multimodal AI, and sensor driven applications across smart cities, industrial automation, telecommunications, retail, logistics, and defense. Blaize is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California, with a global presence across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. To learn more, visit www.blaize.com or follow us on LinkedIn @blaizeinc.

