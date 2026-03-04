Eagleview White Paper Warns: Geospatial Intelligence Is About to Change Forever

Rochester, NY, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagleview, a leader in aerial imagery and geospatial intelligence, today released a new executive briefing warning that geospatial intelligence (GEOAI) is entering the most consequential transformation in its history. Within the next twenty years, the industry will fundamentally change how organizations see, understand, and act on the physical world.

"The Future of Geospatial Intelligence: 2026 - 2040" briefing outlines how advances in artificial intelligence, agentic systems, and continuously updated world models will push GEOAI beyond maps and dashboards into real-time, AI-powered decision-making systems. The report and its insights can be downloaded here.

“For decades, geospatial intelligence has helped organizations understand what the world looks like,” said Piers Dormeyer, CEO of EagleView. “Over the next 15 years, it will help them decide what to do next and predict what happens after.”

This is the function shift in the industry that is the focus of the report created by Eagleview’s Head of AI, Dr. Dylan Kesler. Dylan Kesler is an AI scientist with deep expertise in remote sensing, computer vision, and applied AI who leads advanced research translating high-resolution imagery and analytics into operational geospatial intelligence. The report predicts top trends including that:

Maps Will Be Replaced by Conversational Intelligence: Geospatial intelligence will move from static maps and reports to natural-language, AI-driven systems that will allow leaders to ask questions and get grounded, real-time answers.

GIS Will Become an Integral Layer Inside AI: Core GIS capabilities will be integrated into general-purpose AI tools, making spatial reasoning a standard feature of everyday workflows and no longer a specialized function.

AI Agents Will Take Over Analysis, But Humans Will Make Decisions: Agentic systems will automate data discovery and analysis, surfacing insights humans did not ask for, while people focus on judgment, validation, and accountability.

Living World Models Replace Static Data: Continuously updated, federated geospatial models will replace centralized databases and time-bound datasets, shifting authority toward shared, real-time representations of the physical world.

Digital Twins Become Decision Engines: Digital twins will evolve into operational platforms that simulate outcomes, test interventions, and guide decisions thus making prediction and foresight core geospatial capabilities.

These changes underscore why high-resolution, continuously updated, and analytically rich representations of the physical world are becoming mission critical.

“The next generation of geospatial intelligence depends on trusted data, intelligent automation, and systems that can reason at scale,” said Kesler. “Organizations that succeed will be those that treat geospatial intelligence as a living system. That means one that integrates the physical world into decision-making at machine speed, with human judgment in the loop. To do that you need the highest fidelity imagery and impeccable data analysis.”

Download the report and its insights on the future of geospatial intelligence (GEOAI) here.

About Eagleview

Eagleview is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. Eagleview is renowned for its geospatial data and its 3.5 billion+ imagery library which encompasses 94 percent of the U.S. population. Eagleview’s unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries. www.eagleview.com

Attachment