TA Launches Steel Transportation and Sustainability Index, Revealing 30% Decline in U.S. Steel Imports

MANSFIELD, Texas, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TA Services, a leading managed transportation and logistics provider, today announced the launch of the inaugural TA Steel Transportation and Sustainability Index, a North America-focused report delivering data-driven insights into steel demand, trade flows, transportation performance, and sustainability trends shaping the industry.

This edition signals a notable shift in steel market dynamics. According to preliminary U.S. Department of Commerce data, U.S. steel imports peaked in January 2025 at approximately 2.8 million metric tons before moderating throughout the year, declining to 1.4–1.6 million metric tons by late 2025 and into January 2026, a roughly 30 percent reduction from the peak.

During the same period, domestic steel pricing strengthened, with hot-rolled coil averaging $975 per short ton as of February 2026, a two-year high.

TA reports that the combination of moderating imports and firming domestic prices is tightening operating conditions for steel producers, service centers, and manufacturers, placing greater emphasis on disciplined transportation execution, carrier performance, and supply chain risk management.

“The steel market is entering a more disciplined phase where execution matters more than ever,” said Scott Schell, CEO of TA. “As imports moderate and pricing strengthens, supply chains have less margin for disruption. This Index is designed to give steel leaders clear, actionable insight into market conditions and the transportation factors that directly impact reliability, cost, and competitive advantage.”

Beyond market fundamentals, the Index underscores accelerating sustainability expectations across the steel supply chain. Global regulatory developments, including the European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), are increasing demand for greater emissions transparency, while U.S.-based steel producers are increasingly being asked to provide transportation-related emissions data as part of Scope 3 disclosures.

TA expects Scope 3 scrutiny, verified emissions reporting requirements, and continued energy volatility to remain key forces shaping freight strategy in 2026.

About TA Services

TA Services, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PS Logistics, has been breaking new ground in third-party logistics since 1986. Headquartered in Mansfield, Texas, TA delivers a full suite of logistics solutions, including managed transportation, warehousing and fulfillment, multi-modal freight brokerage, and cross-border logistics. With operations spanning Mexico, the United States, and Canada, TA continues to lead the way with smarter, faster, and more resilient logistics solutions.

