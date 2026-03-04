CAI Secures NASPO ValuePoint® Master Agreement for Cloud and Software Solutions

ALLENTOWN, Pa., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI, a global services firm, and NASPO ValuePoint®, the cooperative purchasing division of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), joined forces to help state and local governments adopt AI-enabled and emerging technologies faster without the delays of traditional procurement cycles.

Public sector’s average buying cycle is 22 months from initiation to purchase.1 Yet Standford Institute for Human-Centered AI found that within a 12-month period, AI capabilities improved performance by double-digit percentages in complex understanding, reasoning and performing technical tasks.2 Extensive request for proposal (RFP) processes inhibit innovation when AI, cybersecurity and cloud capabilities are constantly advancing.

With pre-vetted security compliance and pre-negotiated pricing, CAI and NASPO ValuePoint® enable public sector organizations to respond more quickly to citizens’ needs and cybersecurity threats by empowering leaders with:

Streamlined procurement : A single contract for all digital needs including AI deployments, cloud infrastructure, software licensing and more.

: A single contract for all digital needs including AI deployments, cloud infrastructure, software licensing and more. Accelerated timelines : Move from project approval to deployment in weeks rather than quarters, eliminating 6-18 months of traditional RFP cycles.

: Move from project approval to deployment in weeks rather than quarters, eliminating 6-18 months of traditional RFP cycles. Flexibility and scalability: Add or update technologies as agencies’ needs evolve, ensuring they stay ahead in an ever-evolving technology landscape.



"Public sector organizations are under immense pressure to deliver modernized services while navigating complex processes," said Gabriela Feliciano, senior vice president of Operations at CAI. "Instead of juggling several contracts and enduring lengthy approval times, we help public sector leaders expedite their procurement journeys so they can introduce the latest technologies. Government officials and agencies have enough on their plates, CAI and NASPO ValuePoint® can offload the procurement process.”

"CAI's addition to the NASPO ValuePoint® portfolio increases access to best-in-class technology solutions for public sector agencies across the country," said Elizabeth Flores, director of supplier growth and engagement strategy at NASPO ValuePoint®. "By streamlining the contracting process and accelerating implementation, this contract removes those friction points so that agencies can redirect their energy toward what matters most — delivering meaningful outcomes for the communities they serve."

CAI’s compliant and security-first solutions in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, workforce services and more offer swift and confident action for the public sector.

For more information, visit: https://www.cai.io/services/data-and-artificial-intelligence

About CAI

CAI is a global services firm with over 9,000 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1.3 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what is right—whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

Learn how CAI powers the possible at www.cai.io

About NASPO ValuePoint®

NASPO ValuePoint® is the cooperative purchasing division of NASPO, facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State Model™. NASPO ValuePoint aggregates the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the US territories, their political subdivisions, and other eligible entities, spurring innovation and competition in the marketplace. NASPO ValuePoint delivers best-value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts—offering public entities outstanding pricing, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at www.naspovaluepoint.org.

Contact:

Madison Oler

Sr. PR & Communications Specialist

CAI

Madison.oler@cai.io

References: