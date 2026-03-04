Trawick International Launches Sailway Cruise Plans, Pairing Cruise-Specific Coverage with Built-In Traveler Perks That Redefine Protection at Sea

MIAMI, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International today announced the launch of its new Safe Travels Sailway Cruise Plans, a three-tier lineup built specifically for cruise travelers and the advisors who book them. Designed to protect everything from value sailings to luxury voyages, the Sailway plans pair strong cruise-specific coverage with built-in traveler perks that elevate the entire journey.

The Safe Travels Sailway Cruise Plans go beyond traditional reimbursement-based insurance. They are designed to support travelers before they leave home and when unexpected disruptions happen along the way.

Cruise-Specific Protection with Clearly Defined Tiers

The Sailway lineup includes three straightforward options:

• Safe Travels Sailway Essential

- Trip Cancellation up to $25,000

- Emergency Medical up to $75,000

• Safe Travels Sailway Cruise

- Trip Cancellation up to $50,000

- Emergency Medical up to $100,000

• Safe Travels Sailway Luxury

- Trip Cancellation up to $100,000

- Emergency Medical up to $250,000

Across all tiers, travelers receive cruise-focused benefits such as missed connection coverage, itinerary change protection for prepaid excursions, trip delay coverage, baggage protection, and emergency evacuation benefits up to $1,000,000 on the Luxury plan. Optional Cancel For Any Reason and Interruption For Any Reason benefits are available on the Luxury plan when purchased within the required time frame.

Traveler Lounge Pass Access

If flights are delayed en route to the cruise port, eligible travelers can access airport lounges through Trawick’s Traveler Lounge Pass benefit. Instead of waiting at a crowded gate, travelers can relax in a comfortable space with WiFi, refreshments, and charging stations while they await updated departure information.

Runway Health Pre-Cruise Medication Readiness

Before departure, travelers can consult with Runway Health to help ensure prescriptions are filled, documentation is prepared, and medication needs are addressed prior to sailing. This added layer of preparation helps reduce last-minute stress and supports continuity of care while traveling internationally.

Designed for Advisors, Built for Modern Cruisers

The Safe Travels Sailway Cruise Plans feature clearly defined tiers and straightforward benefit highlights, making it simple for travel advisors to match the right level of protection to each itinerary.

“Trawick International believes cruise protection should evolve alongside today’s traveler,” said Bailey Foster, Senior Vice President of Travel Insurance at Trawick International. “Cruisers expect more. They want clarity, meaningful benefits, and proactive support. Sailway delivers cruise-specific coverage combined with traveler-focused perks like lounge access and pre-travel medication readiness. This is more than insurance. It is a smarter way to travel.”

Foster continued, “We are not simply responding when something goes wrong. We are helping travelers prepare before they depart and supporting them when plans shift. That is the standard we believe cruise protection should meet.”

As cruise demand continues to grow worldwide, the Safe Travels Sailway Cruise Plans position Trawick International at the forefront of innovation in cruise insurance by combining strong financial protection with real-world traveler support.

About Trawick International

Founded in 1998, Trawick International is a globally recognized provider of travel insurance, international health insurance, and specialty coverage solutions for travelers, students, expatriates, and organizations worldwide. With more than two decades of experience, Trawick is known for innovative plan design, responsive service, and coverage that adapts to the way people travel today.

Highly awarded and consistently ranked among the best in the industry, Trawick International protects individuals and groups across the globe with solutions built for real-world travel. From cruise vacations and study abroad programs to long-term international living, Trawick delivers trusted protection wherever life takes you.

