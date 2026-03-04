The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors The Dragonfly Foundation

CHICAGO, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dragonfly Foundation collaborated in a volunteer initiative alongside the SBB Research Group Foundation , which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion A Charity Program.

SBBRG Foundation volunteers came together to assemble Valentine’s Day kits that will be distributed during The Dragonfly Foundation’s upcoming holiday event. The hands-on activity gave volunteers the opportunity to directly support families impacted by pediatric cancer while strengthening connections among team members through shared service.

The Dragonfly Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing ongoing emotional, financial, and practical support to children and families affected by pediatric cancer.

“This project was a wonderful way to start the year with purpose,” said Jaime Djuric, a volunteer at the Foundation. “We came together to write heartfelt cards and prepare meaningful gifts that will brighten families’ Valentine’s Day. It was truly a team effort from start to finish.”

The volunteer initiative brought participants together around a shared goal of giving back, providing meaningful support for The Dragonfly Foundation’s Valentine’s Day event. Through collaboration and service, volunteers helped create moments of care and connection for families impacted by pediatric cancer.

To learn more about The Dragonfly Foundation and its mission, visit: https://chicago.dragonfly.org/

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

