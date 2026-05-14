Duke University Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Daliya Rizvi a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Daliya Rizvi, a Duke University junior, studies immune-oncology: ethics and applications. Rizvi held an internship at the National Cancer Institute, won the AGA Young Guts Scholars Award, and became an American Heart Association fellow.

“Daliya is such a driven young person. It’s exciting to imagine where she might go next – SBBRG Foundation will be with her the whole way,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: scholarship@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbscholarship.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c3136ab-d192-47d0-a898-6e95096a45f6