Howard University Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Jameel McDaniel a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Jameel McDaniel, a sophomore, studies chemistry at Howard University. McDaniel conducted molecular biological research at University of California Berkeley under Dr. James Nuñez, served as the Community Service Chair for the American Chemical Society’s student chapter.

“Jameel is building such a solid foundation for himself as a chemist. I’m sure he’s going to have a rich and exciting career," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: scholarship@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbscholarship.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ea7e8b4-ac2b-463b-83a2-d455499eed72