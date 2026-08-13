Notre Dame Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Christopher Osaro a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).





Christopher Osaro, a sophomore, studies pre-professional studies at the University of Notre Dame. He has completed an internship at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital and job shadows in Medical Imaging and Sports Medicine departments, which allowed him to more fully explore careers in medicine.

"Christopher’s drive to explore and understand the many facets of healthcare is incredibly impressive, and I really admire his commitment to learning. I look forward to seeing where he goes with his career," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.com.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: scholarship@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbscholarship.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a67392ee-f9cc-4cea-89c6-369dd7f15055