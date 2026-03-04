Festi hf.: Buyback program week 10 - end of buyback

In week 10 2026, Festi purchased in total 250,000 own shares for total amount of 84,400,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price Week 10 2.3.2026 12:53 50.000 340,00 17.000.000 Week 10 3.3.2026 11:36 100.000 336,00 33.600.000 Week 10 4.3.2026 13:27 100.000 338,00 33.800.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 4,950,000 own shares or 1.58% of issued shares. The share buyback program has now been completed. Festi bought in total 2,453,774 own shares for 823,273,920 ISK and holds today 5,200,000 own shares or 1.66% of issued shares.

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 3 December 2025 to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 825 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).