Festi hf.: Buyback program week 9

In week 9 2026, Festi purchased in total 185,000 own shares for total amount of 63,790,000 ISK as follows:

WeekDateTimePurchased sharesShare pricePurchase price
Week 923.2.202611:04                 35.000343,00       12.005.000
Week 924.2.202613:10                 35.000345,00       12.075.000
Week 925.2.202614:19                 35.000347,00       12.145.000
Week 926.2.202613:39                 35.000344,00       12.040.000
Week 927.2.202612:54                 45.000345,00       15.525.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 4,765,000 own shares or 1.52% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,203,774 own shares for 738,873,920 ISK and holds today 4,950,000 own shares or 1.58% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 3 December 2025 to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 825 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


