Festi hf.: Buyback program week 9

In week 9 2026, Festi purchased in total 185,000 own shares for total amount of 63,790,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|Week 9
|23.2.2026
|11:04
|35.000
|343,00
|12.005.000
|Week 9
|24.2.2026
|13:10
|35.000
|345,00
|12.075.000
|Week 9
|25.2.2026
|14:19
|35.000
|347,00
|12.145.000
|Week 9
|26.2.2026
|13:39
|35.000
|344,00
|12.040.000
|Week 9
|27.2.2026
|12:54
|45.000
|345,00
|15.525.000
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 4,765,000 own shares or 1.52% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,203,774 own shares for 738,873,920 ISK and holds today 4,950,000 own shares or 1.58% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 3 December 2025 to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 825 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).