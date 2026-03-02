Festi hf.: Buyback program week 9

In week 9 2026, Festi purchased in total 185,000 own shares for total amount of 63,790,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price Week 9 23.2.2026 11:04 35.000 343,00 12.005.000 Week 9 24.2.2026 13:10 35.000 345,00 12.075.000 Week 9 25.2.2026 14:19 35.000 347,00 12.145.000 Week 9 26.2.2026 13:39 35.000 344,00 12.040.000 Week 9 27.2.2026 12:54 45.000 345,00 15.525.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 4,765,000 own shares or 1.52% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,203,774 own shares for 738,873,920 ISK and holds today 4,950,000 own shares or 1.58% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 3 December 2025 to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 825 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).