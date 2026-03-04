MyLand Partners with Growers Edge to Introduce Performance-Backed Model for Specialty Crops

JOHNSTON, Iowa, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growers Edge , a financial technology firm that provides modern financial products and data-driven tools for agricultural retailers, manufacturers, and lenders, and MyLand , a leading innovator in soil health, today announced a new partnership aimed at accelerating adoption of soil performance solutions through a performance-backed program that empowers growers with greater certainty and measurable results.

Today’s growers frequently evaluate new products and practices that promise better returns, but validating performance claims can be challenging. Trial results or projected ROI calculations are often clouded by variability across soil types, weather, and management practices.

Together, MyLand and Growers Edge help growers move forward with clarity by generating side-by-side field comparisons that demonstrate the measurable ROI of generative agricultural practices. From there, they offer a Crop Plan Warranty that protects growers if that ROI isn’t met.

“Every soil management decision carries real financial risk,” said Joe Lopp, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Growers Edge. “That’s why we partnered with MyLand to validate and guarantee field-level performance insights for specialty crop growers. We think of it as an assurance, a performance-driven approach that aligns ROI for growers, manufacturers, and retailers alike.”

MyLand’s Soil as a Service™ uses live, native microalgae to improve soil health and support crop performance. Starting with microalgae unique to each farm, MyLand integrates directly into a grower’s irrigation infrastructure and delivers algae through a service-based approach with results across nutrient availability, water efficiency, and overall soil function.

“It’s on us as innovators to stand behind our claims and give growers real confidence in the solutions they adopt,” said Dane Hague, co-founder and CEO of MyLand. “Our work with Growers Edge combines science, risk assessment, and performance assurance to accelerate real-world adoption.”

For the 2026 crop year, the program with MyLand is available for almond, pistachio, and apple growers in California, as well as apple growers in Washington. Growers interested in participating in the program can contact their MyLand representative or call 877-556-3774.

For more information on the Crop Plan Warranty and other offerings from Growers Edge, visit growersedge.com .

About Growers Edge

Growers Edge provides modern financial products and data-driven tools that help forward-thinking agriculture retailers, manufacturers, and lenders reduce their growers' risks and costs when adopting newer innovative solutions and practices. The company's crop plan warranties and input financing solutions are trusted by dozens of retailers and manufacturers to assist hundreds of growers affordably purchase their products and guarantee yields on over one million acres of cropland.