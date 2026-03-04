SCWorx Announces New SaaS and Data Management Customer Supporting a Prominent Southeastern Healthcare Provider’s Workday Platform

New York, NY, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCWorx Corp. (Nasdaq: SCWX), a leading provider of data management, analytics, and interoperability solutions for healthcare organizations, today announced that it has signed a new SaaS and data management customer agreement with a prominent Southeastern healthcare provider in support of its implementation and ongoing optimization of its Workday platform. The health system’s integrated delivery network (IDN) comprises over 700 beds across multiple acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, serving communities throughout the region.

Under the agreement, SCWorx will provide its cloud-based data management and governance solutions to support the health system’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) environment within Workday. The engagement includes data normalization, master data governance, legacy system migration support, and ongoing data integrity monitoring delivered through SCWorx’s SaaS data platform.

“Healthcare organizations are increasingly recognizing that the success of a Workday implementation depends on the quality and governance of underlying data,” said Tim Hannibal, Chief Executive Officer of SCWorx. “We are pleased to support this prominent Southeastern healthcare provider, whose integrated delivery network spans over 700 beds, as it modernizes its data infrastructure. Our SaaS-based data management platform is designed to help organizations achieve cleaner conversions, improved reporting accuracy, and stronger long-term data governance.”

SCWorx’s solutions are designed to:

Standardize and normalize supply chain master data

Identify and remediate duplicate and inconsistent records

Improve reporting reliability and compliance

Support scalable data governance frameworks across enterprise systems

This new customer engagement expands SCWorx’s footprint in the healthcare provider market and reinforces the Company’s strategic focus on delivering recurring SaaS revenue through enterprise data management solutions aligned with major cloud platforms such as Workday.

For more information about SCWorx and its healthcare data management solutions, please visit www.scworx.com.

About SCWorx Corp.

SCWorx is a healthcare data management and analytics company providing SaaS-based solutions to hospitals and health systems. The Company’s platform helps healthcare organizations normalize, govern, and optimize their data to support operational efficiency, financial performance, and regulatory compliance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated benefits of the Company’s SaaS solutions, expected performance improvements, and long-term customer relationships. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to various risks and uncertainties. SCWorx undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

SCWorx Corp.

Email: ir@scworx.com

Phone: (844) 472-9679