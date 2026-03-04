Vinyl Institute Statement on EPW Hearing on Senate TSCA Draft Bill

Washington D.C., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vinyl Institute (VI), a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin, issued the following statement in response to the hearing being held by the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee (EPW) on a draft TSCA legislation. The following statement can be attributed to Ned Monroe, president and CEO of the Vinyl Institute:

"The Vinyl Institute (VI) thanks Senator Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV) for holding this important hearing on the Toxic Control Act Fee and Improvement Act of 2026. This bill reins in overbroad and open-ended reviews. It refocuses risk evaluations on real-world uses and clear statutory standards, improves accountability, and maintains strong health and environmental protections. As this process moves forward, VI and its members remain committed to constructive engagement. We support a regulatory framework that focuses on true risks, promotes consistency across federal agencies, and maintains a transparent, science‑based approach. This will enable both strong protections and continued innovation across the vinyl value chain.”

About the Vinyl Institute

The Vinyl Institute (VI), founded in 1982, is a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomer, vinyl additives, and modifiers. The VI works on behalf of its members to promote the benefits of the world’s most versatile plastic, used to make everything from PVC piping to flooring, roofing, and vinyl siding. The vinyl industry in the United States employs over 350,000 highly skilled employees at nearly 3,000 facilities and generates an economic value of $54 billion. For more information, visit vinylinfo.org.