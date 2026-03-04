YMCA of the USA Presents Inaugural Impact Award to Senator Susan Collins

WASHINGTON, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YMCA of the USA presented its inaugural Impact Award to U.S. Senator Susan Collins, R-ME, on Tuesday, recognizing her decades-long commitment to strengthening communities through steadfast leadership and unwavering support of the YMCA mission in Maine and across the nation.

The Impact Award honors exceptional public servants whose leadership and advocacy have significantly advanced the Y’s work to nurture youth development, promote healthy living, and foster social responsibility. Senator Collins exemplifies these values through her tireless efforts to champion policies and secure critical resources that empower families and strengthen communities.

“For more than two decades, Senator Collins has been a true partner to the Y and the communities we serve, in Maine and across the country,” said Suzanne McCormick, president and CEO of YMCA of the USA. “Because of her leadership, more families have access to high-quality child care, more communities can invest in health and wellness, and more YMCAs have the resources they need to meet local needs. We are proud to recognize Senator Collins as the inaugural recipient of the YMCA Impact Award.”

Throughout her career, Senator Collins has been a steadfast advocate for programs and initiatives that align closely with the YMCA’s mission. Her leadership has resulted in transformative investments in child care, chronic disease prevention, and community infrastructure. Among her many contributions, Senator Collins has consistently fought for the highest possible appropriations for the Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG), helping working families access affordable, high quality child care and afterschool programs. She has also championed funding for evidence-based chronic disease prevention programs and initiatives that promote physical activity and healthy lifestyles—core components of YMCA programming nationwide.

“I am deeply honored to receive the YMCA of the USA’s inaugural Impact Award,” said U.S. Senator Susan Collins. “For generations, YMCAs have served as pillars of their communities by promoting healthy lifestyles, supporting working families, and giving young people a safe place to learn and grow. That is why I am proud to support the Y’s mission and will continue working as Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee to help better ensure that more families in Maine and across the country have access to the affordable child care, wellness programs, and other community resources that local YMCAs make possible.”

In Maine, Senator Collins has secured millions of dollars in Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) for YMCA projects across the state, supporting facility upgrades, expanded child care capacity, and enhanced community health programs. Her advocacy has strengthened the ability of local YMCAs to serve families and respond to community needs. Beyond Maine, Senator Collins has been a vocal supporter of federal investments that strengthen families and communities nationwide, reinforcing the Y’s ability to serve millions of Americans and deliver lasting personal and social change. The award was presented during YMCA of the USA’s annual National Advocacy Days, when YMCA leaders from across the country travel to Washington, D.C., to engage with members of Congress and discuss the vital role YMCAs play in communities nationwide.

