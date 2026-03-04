DANDY® CELERY LAUNCHES “CELERY-BRATING 100 YEARS” GIVEAWAY ALL MONTH LONG

Oviedo, Fla., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy® Celery officially launched its National Celery Month promotion with a nod to their 100th year anniversary. Now through March 31, participants can enter the Celery-brating 100 Years” Giveaway for 100 chances to win a curated prize pack that includes free Dandy celery for an entire year!

At the end of the promotion, 100 lucky winners will be chosen to receive a 4-in-1 Dandy kitchen tool, a 100th anniversary shopping bag, a celery inspired tea towel, a menu planning notepad, and free product to help celebrate this pivotal year.

“What better time to celebrate 100 years than during National Celery Month?” said Nichole Towell, Senior Director of Marketing and Innovation at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “For 100 years, we’ve proudly grown the crisp, fresh celery families love. This anniversary is our way of giving back, serving up new recipes, fresh ideas, and plenty of fun giveaways all month.”

Dandy celery is naturally sweeter, crispier, and less stringy than other celery brands on store shelves, and is available in whole stalk, hearts, and a variety of fresh-cut options to suit each shoppers’ needs including the latest product launch, Dandy celery dippers™. Additionally, the brand has curated a Celery Central hub online that offers insight into how to best store fresh celery, ways to incorporate it into daily lifestyle choices and more!

For additional information, please visit www.dudafresh.com or follow Dandy Fresh Produce social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

# # #