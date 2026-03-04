Pediatric Therapeutic Services Relaunches as Kelly Pediatric Therapy, Reinforcing Commitment to Addressing Critical Therapist Shortages and Access Barriers

TROY, Mich., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Education, a leader in education talent and workforce solutions, today announced that Pediatric Therapeutic Services (PTS) is rebranding as Kelly Pediatric Therapy (KPT), marking the completion of a strategic integration that began with the Kelly Education 2022 acquisition of PTS. The rebrand comes as school districts nationwide grapple with severe therapist shortages.

The organization has strengthened its ability to deliver consistent, quality therapy and behavioral health services by expanding its clinical team, capabilities, and operational infrastructure to school districts, families, and healthcare partners. The new Kelly Pediatric Therapy brand reflects this unified organization and positions it as a uniquely integrated workforce solutions provider offering a complete continuum of pediatric therapy services and programs across early intervention, school-based services, and outpatient clinic care.

Kelly Pediatric Therapy brings a complementary, collaborative set of offerings to the Kelly Education portfolio of PreK-12 workforce solutions, including substitute teachers, special education, and paraeducator staffing. This creates a seamless pathway for clinicians, educators, students, and families to connect within the same trusted network.

"Children's developmental needs cannot wait for the systemic therapy staffing crisis to be resolved," said Nicola Soares, President of Kelly Education. "As Kelly Pediatric Therapy, we're combining over 25 years of pediatric therapy expertise with the credibility of Kelly to address the industry's most pressing challenges: staffing gaps, access barriers, and compliance pressures. This rebrand reflects who we've become together and positions us as the premier pediatric therapy provider."

Pediatric Therapy Demand Is Growing

The rebrand comes at a critical time for pediatric therapy services:

Severe Staffing Shortages: School psychologist shortages span the country. The national ratio for the 2024-2025 school year is 1071 students to 1 school psychologist, more than double the National Association of School Psychologists’ recommended ratio of 500:1. Disparities are severe across states, ranging from Florida, North Carolina, and Texas, which exceed 2,000 students per school psychologist, to crisis-level states like Alabama and Mississippi, which exceed 15,000. Additionally, among schools with staffing vacancies in 2024–2025, 28% reported being understaffed with mental health providers.

School psychologist shortages span the country. The national ratio for the 2024-2025 school year is 1071 students to 1 school psychologist, more than double the National Association of School Psychologists’ recommended ratio of 500:1. Disparities are severe across states, ranging from Florida, North Carolina, and Texas, which exceed 2,000 students per school psychologist, to crisis-level states like Alabama and Mississippi, which exceed 15,000. Additionally, among schools with staffing vacancies in 2024–2025, 28% reported being understaffed with mental health providers. Access Barriers: Alabama ranks last in the nation for mental health workforce availability, with 740 residents for every one mental health provider, and last for youth private insurance coverage of mental health services, with 18% of insured youth holding plans that exclude mental or emotional health coverage.

Alabama ranks last in the nation for mental health workforce availability, with 740 residents for every one mental health provider, and last for youth private insurance coverage of mental health services, with 18% of insured youth holding plans that exclude mental or emotional health coverage. Post-Pandemic Impact: Children who missed critical language development opportunities during the COVID years have created unprecedented demand for school-based speech therapy services, with nearly 7 in 10 speech-language pathologists reporting increases in referrals since 2020.

Children who missed critical language development opportunities during the COVID years have created unprecedented demand for school-based speech therapy services, with nearly 7 in 10 speech-language pathologists reporting increases in referrals since 2020. Budget Pressures: Following the ESSER funding cliff, 56% of schools report inadequate funding for mental health services, making flexible staffing solutions essential.

Care for Every Stage of Childhood

Kelly Pediatric Therapy offers integrated pediatric therapy and behavioral health services, spanning every stage of a child's development from early intervention for infants and toddlers (birth–3), to school-based therapy supporting IEPs and educational goals (ages 3–21), to outpatient clinic care and research-backed therapy programming (birth–21). This comprehensive continuum is designed to grow with the child, ensuring consistent clinical standards and coordinated care at every developmental stage. It also gives schools and programs a flexible staffing partner, while offering therapists the opportunity to build long-term careers without changing employers.

Kelly Pediatric Therapy serves school districts, charter schools, and early intervention programs with comprehensive therapy management, including occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech-language pathology, behavioral health services, and program support designed to streamline operations and improve outcomes.

For more information about Kelly Pediatric Therapy, visit www.kellypediatrictherapy.com. To learn more about Kelly Education, visit www.kellyeducation.com.

About Kelly Education

Kelly Education powers the future of learning through customized workforce solutions, including hiring and recruiting, business management, professional development, academic, and social-emotional support across the full continuum of education––from early childhood, PK-12, special education, and therapeutic services to higher education, executive search, and beyond. Kelly Education is a business of Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global workforce solutions provider that’s always asking what’s next in the world of work. Learn more at kellyeducation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Danielle Nixon

Director of Public Relations

Kelly Education

Phone: 816-737-8414

Email: danielle.nixon@kellyservices.com