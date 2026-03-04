My Singing Monsters Takes Over JUNO Week as the Official Mobile Game of The JUNOS and Canadian Music

London, ONTARIO, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The globally beloved Canadian musical game franchise My Singing Monsters has been named The Official Mobile Game of The JUNOS and Canadian Music in its inaugural partnership with The JUNOS. As the Official Mobile Game of The JUNOS, the Monsters will be taking over JUNO Week, celebrating and singing along with artists and attendees through the week’s events. Canadian Music fans can look forward to The Monsters sharing behind the scenes sneak peeks of events and concerts through JUNO Week, and will have a chance to meet and greet them while hyping up fans and crowds.

My Singing Monsters x Junos Collab

My Singing Monsters will take to the stage as the presenting sponsor for Rap Album/EP of the Year at the JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada, and will crash the JUNOS |Skip Orange Carpet on Sunday night welcoming artists and mingling with media. This partnership follows quickly on the heels of My Singing Monsters recent collaboration with Canadian hip-hop and pop sensation and JUNO Award winner “bbno$”, who’s monster bbli$zard made waves in the Monsters world toward the end of 2025, and followed bbno$’s much anticipated self-titled album release earlier that year.

“Big Blue Bubble and the My Singing Monsters team are a proud partner of The JUNOS and Canadian Music. We are delighted by how many young artists and musicians have been inspired by My Singing Monsters, and are proud to give back by partnering with Canadian musicians and the Canadian music scene with The JUNOS this year.” says Claudette Critchley, CEO of Big Blue Bubble.

You can play My Singing Monsters for free through the Apple AppStore, Google Play, Amazon AppStore, Samsung Galaxy Store, and Steam.





Learn more about My Singing Monsters at www.bigbluebubble.com/my-singing-monsters/.

About My Singing Monsters:

My Singing Monsters is a beloved and critically acclaimed top-grossing game on the App Store and Google Play, with more than 150 million players worldwide. The free-to-play family-friendly title explores rich intriguing worlds as players are engaged in discovery, creativity, and delight by breeding and feeding Singing Monsters to build unique melodies. Big Blue Bubble has transformed My Singing Monsters into an award-winning franchise that now spans gaming, licensing, books, merchandising, and digital media. More information can be found at bigbluebubble.com/my-singing-monsters/.

About Big Blue Bubble

Big Blue Bubble is an established video game developer with over 15 years of experience creating fun, innovative, and accessible titles. With more than 100 titles to date, Big Blue Bubble maintains a proven track record of being the first to market with a variety of innovations in technology and game design, establishing the company as a long-standing industry veteran. Big Blue Bubble’s commitment to producing fun, engaging games has earned the studio recognition from prestigious organizations around the world, such as Deloitte, BAFTA, and IGN. Big Blue Bubble continues to produce award-winning titles that stand the test of time, including their top-grossing flagship franchise, My Singing Monsters. More information about Big Blue Bubble can be found at www.bigbluebubble.com.

About EG7

EG7 is a group of companies within the gaming industry that develops, markets, publishes and distributes PC, console and mobile games to the global gaming market. The company employs 100+ game developers and develops its own original IP:s, as well as act as consultants to other publishers around the world through its game development divisions Toadman Studios and Antimatter Games. In addition, the group's marketing department Petrol has contributed to the release of 1,500+ titles, of which many are world famous brands such as Call of Duty, Destiny, Dark Souls and Rage. The group's publishing and distribution department Sold Out holds expertise in both physical and digital publishing and has previously worked with Team 17, Rebellion and Frontier Developments. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm with approximately 200 employees in 8 offices worldwide.

About CARAS

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is a not-for-profit organization created to preserve and enhance the Canadian music industry and promote higher artistic and industry standards. CARAS’ mandate is comprised of four key pillars: Educate through our music education charity, MusiCounts, programs and initiatives; Develop emerging artists through mentorship and development programs; Celebrate Canadian artists with year-round JUNO Awards showcasing; and Honour music industry icons through the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The 55th annual JUNO Awards Broadcast will take place in Hamilton at TD Coliseum on Sunday, March 29, 2026. For more information on the JUNO Awards or The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS), please visit www.junoawards.ca.

