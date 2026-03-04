CMB Regional Centers Announces First I-526E Approval for EB-5 Investor in Hillwood Commerce 71 Project

DALLAS, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced the first I-526E approval for an investor in CMB Group 98 – Hillwood Commerce 71, a High-Unemployment Area (HUA) EB-5 project.

EB-5 investors who receive approval of their I-526E petition by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) become eligible for conditional permanent residency in the United States. The USCIS evaluates each petition individually and, to date, more than 5,700 investors in CMB projects have secured I-526/I-526E approvals.

“For investors, each I-526E approval represents real progress for their case and their family,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “We’re pleased to see the steady pace of USCIS adjudications for investors in our HUA projects.”

CMB Group 98 involves Hillwood Development Company (Hillwood) leveraging $44 million in EB-5 capital to construct two Class-A industrial logistics facilities, a wastewater treatment facility, along with associated infrastructure improvements in the growing business hub of Columbus, Ohio.

CMB Group 98 marks the eighth CMB HUA partnership to secure initial I-526E approvals in recent months including:

CMB and Hillwood have established one of the strongest lender-borrower relationships in the EB-5 industry, collaborating on 45 EB-5 projects and creating more than 63,000 American jobs. The latest collaboration between CMB and Hillwood, CMB Group 101 – Hillwood Venture Build-to-Suit, is currently open for subscription.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB has assisted over 6,900 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States through America’s EB-5 Immigrant Investor visa program. CMB currently maintains a 100% project approval rate on all 93 partnerships that have undergone USCIS adjudication. CMB EB-5 partnerships are projected to have created more than 215,000 American jobs.

To date, CMB has repaid over $1.5 billion USD to investors.

To learn more about CMB or CMB Group 101, contact CMB directly at info@cmbeb5visa.com.