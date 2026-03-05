Phonak Infinio Ultra Sphere and Virto R Infinio win 2026 iF DESIGN AWARD

STÄFA, Switzerland, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phonak, a global leader in innovative hearing solutions, is proud to share that its Infinio Ultra Sphere and Virto R Infinio hearing aids have received the prestigious 2026 iF DESIGN AWARD, presented by iF International Forum Design. The globally recognized award celebrates excellence in product design, innovation, functionality, and user experience.





“We are honored that Infinio Ultra Sphere and Virto R Infinio have been recognized with the 2026 iF Design Award,” said Oliver Frank, Vice President Phonak Marketing. “This recognition reinforces our dedication to human-centered innovation—where performance, comfort, and design come together to meaningfully improve lives.”

Selected by an independent panel of 129 international design experts, the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the world’s most respected design distinctions, honoring products that combine aesthetic sophistication with meaningful impact. This year’s competition attracted more than 10,000 entries from 68 countries.

Design that elevates hearing care

Infinio Ultra Sphere, Phonak’s adaptive AI-powered hearing aid, redefines listening in complex sound environments. Powered by a dedicated real-time AI chip, it intelligently separates speech from background noise, helping users focus on the speaker they want, from any direction, even in dynamic, noisy settings.





Virto R Infinio represents the next generation of custom rechargeable hearing aids, delivering personalized performance in a discreet, ergonomic form factor. Its precision-crafted shell ensures a tailored fit, while advanced processing technology provides exceptional sound clarity and everyday comfort. Its RightFit technology and Biometric Calibration draw on more than 1,600 data points to map each ear’s anatomy and acoustic profile, creating a near-invisible fit perfect for any modern lifestyle.





Since its launch in 2025, the Virto R Infinio has received multiple awards, including the 2025 Hearing Health & Technology Matters (HHTM’s) Hearing Technology Innovator Award and the 2026 Business Intelligence Group (BIG) Innovation Award.

Both products were recognized for seamlessly integrating breakthrough technology with intuitive usability and refined industrial design. From sleek contours and modern finishes to user-friendly charging solutions, every detail reflects Phonak’s commitment to empowering people with hearing loss to live confidently and fully engaged.

Global recognition for excellence

With nearly 80 years of hearing innovation, Phonak continues to set new standards in speech understanding, sound quality, and design excellence. The 2026 iF DESIGN AWARD underscores Phonak’s leadership in advancing hearing care through purposeful, award-winning design.

For more information about Phonak’s award-winning Infinio portfolio, visit www.phonak.com.

About Phonak

life is on. Since 1947, Phonak has been dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with hearing loss. Seventy-five years later, our passion for creating life-changing hearing solutions that help people thrive physically, socially, and emotionally remains. By offering the industry’s broadest portfolio of hearing solutions, we’re committed to creating a world where “life is on” for everyone.

At Phonak, innovation is not limited to products. We work to change the conversations surrounding people with hearing loss. We do this by fighting the stigma of hearing aids and creating an understanding of how hearing is connected to the broader context of healthy living.

About Sonova

Sonova is a global leader in innovative hearing care solutions: from personal audio devices and wireless communication systems to audiological care services, hearing aids and cochlear implants. The Group was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. Sonova operates through four businesses – Hearing Instruments, Audiological Care, Consumer Hearing and Cochlear Implants – and the core brands Phonak, Unitron, AudioNova, Sennheiser (under license) and Advanced Bionics as well as recognized regional brands. The Group’s globally diversified sales and distribution channels serve an ever-growing consumer base in more than 100 countries. In the 2024/25 financial year, the Group generated sales of CHF 3.9 billion, with a net profit of CHF 547 million. Around 18,000 employees are working on achieving Sonova’s vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing.

Sonova has a long-standing commitment to innovation and was ranked no. 12 among the most innovative companies in Europe in 2025 by Fortune magazine, selected from 300 companies across 21 countries and 16 industries. For more information, please visit www.sonova.com

