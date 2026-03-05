LiTime Launches 12V 320Ah Mini Bluetooth Lithium Battery for Australia’s 4WD and Caravan Power Needs

SYDNEY, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Within Australia’s 4WD and caravan community, users are increasingly seeking battery solutions that address limited space, strong output capability, and simplified system wiring.

In response to these needs, LiTime has introduced its 12V 320Ah Mini Bluetooth lithium battery, designed to deliver high capacity in a compact form for mobile and off-grid power applications.





Compact Size with 4096Wh Capacity

The mini battery delivers 4096Wh of energy in a housing measuring 38.4 × 19.4 × 24.8 cm, weighing approximately 25.93 kg.

Compared with typical solutions on the market, the battery is:

Around 31% smaller than a standard 300Ah lithium battery

than a standard 300Ah lithium battery About 55% lighter than three 100Ah lead-acid batteries





It fits popular vehicles such as the Toyota LandCruiser 79 Series, Hilux, and Ford Ranger. In practical setups, a single unit can replace multiple smaller batteries, reducing parallel wiring and helping simplify vehicle power systems.

High Output for Modern Camping Power Needs

The battery features LiTime’s 200A high-performance BMS, supporting:

2560W continuous output

1000A peak discharge (1 second)





This enables stable voltage during high-load startup, supporting appliances commonly used in modern caravan setups.

Designed for Australian Conditions

According to LiTime, the high-capacity battery integrates 20+ protection functions, including:

low-temperature cut-off

automatic overload recovery

IP65 dust and water resistance

salt-spray protection





With an operating range of –20°C to 60°C, it is engineered for demanding Australian outdoor use and serves as a compact small 12V lithium battery for mobile installations.

Expanding the 12V Power Solutions Ecosystem

Beyond batteries, LiTime also offers supporting components including chargers, inverters, and MPPT solar controllers, helping users build complete 12V power systems for 4WD, caravan, and off-grid applications.

According to LiTime, the new battery is designed to provide Australian adventurers with another reliable power option for life on the road.

About LiTime

Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations!

LiTime, the energy technology explorer, delivers reliable LiFePO₄ power systems for RV, marine, solar, and off-grid use. Guided by Life & Discovery, LiTime combines 16 years of R&D and rigorous manufacturing with 380+ certifications to make lithium energy solutions smarter, safer, more flexible, and more affordable—helping explorers and professionals go farther with clean energy, from dream to plan to journey.

