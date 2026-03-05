CLIQ Reports Full Year 2025 Results

 | Source: CLIQ Digital AG CLIQ Digital AG

  • Severe market conditions impact sales (down 46% y/y to €132m)
  • EBITDA down 163% y/y to -€6m
  • -€2.13 EPS resulting from €12m loss in the financial year

DÜSSELDORF, 5 March 2025 – The CLIQ Group publishes today its audited 2025 financial statements. The Annual Report 2025 is available on the Group’s website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors/financials.

As previously announced, CLIQ has optimised its financial reporting by focusing on the mandatory annual and half-year financial statements and publications instead of quarterly financial reports and earnings calls. In line with statutory requirements, the Annual Report 2025 has been prepared and published in German as the legally required language.

A summarised income statement, balance sheet and cash flow overview shown here:

Income Statement


in millions of €		4Q
2025		3Q
2025		Δ FY
2025		FY
2024		Δ
Sales12.321.5-43% 131.9243.0-46%
CAC for the period-5.7-14.4  -52.7-97.1 
Cost of sales (ex CAC for the period)-5.8-8.3  -57.6-100.3 
Operating expenses-4.9-7.6  -28.1-35.5 
EBITDA -4.1-8.753% -6.410.2-163%
Margin-34%-41%  -5%4% 
Depreciation & amortisation-2.0-1.8  -7.3-34.9 
EBIT-6.2-10.542%  -13.7-24.745%
Financial result0.2-0.1  -0.4-0.1 
Income taxes0.62.1  1.7-3.1 
Profit / Loss for the period-5.4-8.536%  -12.4-27.955% 
EPS (basic, in €)-0.93-1.450.52 -2.13-4.752.62


Cash Conversion & Cash Position


in millions of €		4Q
2025		3Q
2025		 FY
2025		FY
2024
EBITDA-4.1-8.7 -6.410.2
Δ Contract costs4.814.0 24.422.0
Δ Other working capital6.7-0.1 10.0-18.5
Taxes, financial result & others-0.70.8 -5.4-5.0
Cash flow from operating activities6.76.0 22.68.7
Cash flow from investing activities-1.1-0.1 -2.1-5.3
Operating free cash flow5.66.0 20.63.4
Cash flow from financing activities-0.3-0.6 -1.7-7.1
Cash flow for the period5.35.4 -3.7-3.7
      
Net cash position at closing30.825.4 30.811.9

Balance sheet

in millions of €31 Dec
2025		31 Dec
2024		  31 Dec
2025		31 Dec
2024
Goodwill20.920.9 Equity60.971.1
(In)tangible & financial assets3.712.1 Deferred tax liabilities0.78.0
Contract costs2.827.2 Bank borrowings--
Deferred tax assets0.40.2 Other financial liabilities1.93.8
Trade & other receivables15.425.8 Provisions, trade payables &
other liabilities		9.310.8
Cash & cash equivalents30.811.9 Income tax payable1.24.4
Total assets74.098.1 Total equity & liabilities74.098.1


Contact

investors@cliqdigital.com

Financial calendar

Event Date
Annual General Meeting 2026  27 August 2026
Half-year financial report 2026  November 2026

About CLIQ

The CLIQ Group sells bundled as well as single-content, subscription-based digital products to consumers worldwide. CLIQ licenses content from partners, bundles it to digital products, and sells them via performance marketing. Over the years, CLIQ has become an expert in turning consumer interest into sales by monetising online traffic using an omnichannel approach.

The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam and Paris. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment (until 23/03/2026; thereafter in the Basic Board segment) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A35JS40, WKN: A35JS4) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

Visit our website https://cliqdigital.com/investors. Here you will find all publications and further information about CLIQ. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading