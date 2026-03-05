Nephros Schedules Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced that it will file its fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday, March 12, 2026 after market close and will host a conference call that same day at 4:30pm ET.

Participants may dial into the call as follows:

Domestic access: 1 (844) 808-7106

International access: 1 (412) 317-5285

Upon joining, please ask to be joined into the Nephros conference call.

An audio archive of the call will be available shortly after the call on the Nephros Investor Relations page.

Alternatively, a replay of the call may be accessed until March 19th, 2026, at 1 (855) 669-9658 or

1 (412) 317-0088 for international callers and entering replay access code: 3018234

About Nephros

Nephros is committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative water filtration products and services, along with water-quality education, as part of an integrated approach to water safety. Nephros goods serve the needs of customers within medical and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency solutions for water management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit us at nephros.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Robert Banks, CEO

Nephros, Inc.

(201) 343-5202 x110

robert.banks@nephros.com